New Details Emerge About Intel Meteor Lake Graphics

Intel's next generation processor, codenamed Meteor Lake could offer iGPU compute performance comparable to that of the company's Arc A380/A370M discrete GPU, if newly leaked information about configuration of the upcoming CPUs is accurate.

The information comes from Golden Pig Upgrade Pack (hat tip to VideoCardz), which tends to be accurate. Still, this is an unofficial source, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt. Meanwhile, the new details seemingly corroborate previously leaked information.

(Image credit: Golden Pig Upgrade Pack)

Rumored Specifications of Intel's 14th Generation Core CPUs

Swipe to scroll horizontally PL1 TDP Core Configuration Total Cores iGPU Silicon Package 7W 1P + 8E 5 to 9 3 Xe - 4 Xe Meteor Lake M 9W 2P + 8E 6 to 10 3 Xe - 4 Xe Meteor Lake M 15W 4P + 8E 6 to 12 3 Xe - 8 Xe Meteor Lake M 28W 6P + 8E 10 to 14 7 Xe - 8 Xe Meteor Lake P 45W 6P + 8E 12 to 14 8 Xe Meteor Lake H 55W 8P + 16E 14 to 24 32 EU Raptor Lake HX

Qualification samples under test by Intel's partners feature up to six high-performance Redwood Cove cores operating at 4.80 GHz, eight energy-efficient Crestmont cores, two low-power Crestmont cores, and an integrated GPU based on the Xe-LPG architecture with up to 128 execution units (which equals to 1024 stream processors as well as 8 Xe clusters) that can boost to 2.20 GHz. The part features a configurable TDP between 20W and 65W. Meanwhile, the Core Ultra 9 part could feature a maximum CPU clock of 5.0 GHz or higher.

Based on what we know about Intel's Xe-LPG architecture, we can expect Intel's upcoming iGPU to feature compute performance of around 4.5 FP32 TFLOPS, which is higher than performance of Intel's standalone Arc A380/A370M GPU (around 4.2 FP32 TFLOPS). Of course, discrete GPUs have the advantage of memory bandwidth, so it remains to be seen how close Intel's new iGPU can get to the company's current dGPU. Meanwhile, the new iGPU promises to offer higher compute horsepower than AMD's integrated Radeon 780M, which is theoretically capable of 4.3 FP32 TFLOPS.

One of the things that multi-chiplet architecture promises with Intel client CPUs is to enable considerably higher performance of integrated GPU now that the company is not limited with iGPU die size. If the information about configuration and clocks of Meteor Lake's iGPU is correct, then Meteor Lake could indeed offer high performance in games. The CPU will naturally not be able to compete against the best graphics cards, but it will considerably increase the performance of integrated graphics when compared to Intel's existing iGPUs.