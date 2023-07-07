Intel Meteor Lake CPU Family Details Allegedly Leak

Intel has already confirmed that its codenamed Meteor Lake processors are set to release in the coming months, but the company has naturally kept all the details about the upcoming lineup under wraps. However, a new slide leaked by Moore's Law Is Dead uncovers some of the peculiarities surrounding this new product family, including core count and thermal design power. The information is described as preliminary, so discretion is advised.

Intel's next-generation mobile CPU lineup will consist of multiple Meteor Lake-based models belonging to entry-level, midrange, and high-end segments with TDPs ranging from 7W to 45W and core counts varying from 5 to 14 cores. Intel's highest-end CPUs with up to 24 cores for gaming systems and mobile workstations will reportedly continue to use Raptor Lake silicon with Raptor Cove and Gracement cores as well as Xe-LP graphics in S-BGA packaging.

Intel's next-generation mobile CPU lineup, in general, looks as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally PL1 TDP Core Configuration Total Cores iGPU Silicon Package 7W 1P + 8E 5 to 9 3 Xe - 4 Xe Meteor Lake M 9W 2P + 8E 6 to 10 3 Xe - 4 Xe Meteor Lake M 15W 4P + 8E 6 to 12 3 Xe - 8 Xe Meteor Lake M 28W 6P + 8E 10 to 14 7 Xe - 8 Xe Meteor Lake P 45W 6P + 8E 12 to 14 8 Xe Meteor Lake H 55W 8P + 16E 14 to 24 32 EU Raptor Lake HX

Intel's Meteor Lake system-in-package consists of four tiles: the compute tile carrying high-performance Redwood Cove and energy-efficient Crestmont CPU cores and made using its Intel 4 fabrication process; the graphics tile based on the Xe-LPG architecture and produced by TSMC presumably using its N3 or N5 node; the SoC tile; and the I/O tile. The tiles will be interconnected using Intel's Foveros 3D technology.

Such an arrangement gives Intel quite some flexibility when it comes to configuring its Meteor Lake processors. It looks like 7W and 15W CPUs will use a miniature compute tile with up to 2P and 8E cores, whereas 15W, 28W, and 45W models will rely on a larger tile featuring up to 6P and 8E cores. As for graphics tile, Intel will probably have two chiplets: one with up to four Xe clusters and another with up to 8 Xe clusters. Intel will be able to mix and match chiplets depending on exact SKUs.

One thing to remember about the slide leaked by Moore's Law Is Dead is that it is said to be preliminary, so many things may change before an official launch. Models of the upcoming CPUs are marked as Core i3, Core i5, Core i7, and Core i9. Meanwhile, Intel has officially confirmed plans to switch to Core Ultra branding for Meteor Lake in early May, so the slide is outdated.

Since we are dealing with an unofficial source, take the information with a grain of salt.