Intel Meteor Lake CPU Family Details Allegedly Leak

Intel has already confirmed that its codenamed Meteor Lake processors are set to release in the coming months, but the company has naturally kept all the details about the upcoming lineup under wraps. However, a new slide leaked by Moore's Law Is Dead uncovers some of the peculiarities surrounding this new product family, including core count and thermal design power. The information is described as preliminary, so discretion is advised.
Intel's next-generation mobile CPU lineup will consist of multiple Meteor Lake-based models belonging to entry-level, midrange, and high-end segments with TDPs ranging from 7W to 45W and core counts varying from 5 to 14 cores. Intel's highest-end CPUs with up to 24 cores for gaming systems and mobile workstations will reportedly continue to use Raptor Lake silicon with Raptor Cove and Gracement cores as well as Xe-LP graphics in S-BGA packaging.
Intel's next-generation mobile CPU lineup, in general, looks as follows:
|PL1 TDP
|Core Configuration
|Total Cores
|iGPU
|Silicon
|Package
|7W
|1P + 8E
|5 to 9
|3 Xe - 4 Xe
|Meteor Lake
|M
|9W
|2P + 8E
|6 to 10
|3 Xe - 4 Xe
|Meteor Lake
|M
|15W
|4P + 8E
|6 to 12
|3 Xe - 8 Xe
|Meteor Lake
|M
|28W
|6P + 8E
|10 to 14
|7 Xe - 8 Xe
|Meteor Lake
|P
|45W
|6P + 8E
|12 to 14
|8 Xe
|Meteor Lake
|H
|55W
|8P + 16E
|14 to 24
|32 EU
|Raptor Lake
|HX
Intel's Meteor Lake system-in-package consists of four tiles: the compute tile carrying high-performance Redwood Cove and energy-efficient Crestmont CPU cores and made using its Intel 4 fabrication process; the graphics tile based on the Xe-LPG architecture and produced by TSMC presumably using its N3 or N5 node; the SoC tile; and the I/O tile. The tiles will be interconnected using Intel's Foveros 3D technology.
Such an arrangement gives Intel quite some flexibility when it comes to configuring its Meteor Lake processors. It looks like 7W and 15W CPUs will use a miniature compute tile with up to 2P and 8E cores, whereas 15W, 28W, and 45W models will rely on a larger tile featuring up to 6P and 8E cores. As for graphics tile, Intel will probably have two chiplets: one with up to four Xe clusters and another with up to 8 Xe clusters. Intel will be able to mix and match chiplets depending on exact SKUs.
One thing to remember about the slide leaked by Moore's Law Is Dead is that it is said to be preliminary, so many things may change before an official launch. Models of the upcoming CPUs are marked as Core i3, Core i5, Core i7, and Core i9. Meanwhile, Intel has officially confirmed plans to switch to Core Ultra branding for Meteor Lake in early May, so the slide is outdated.
Since we are dealing with an unofficial source, take the information with a grain of salt.
This leaked INTEL slide/roadmap might be an exception, but it's still too hard to digest any of his leaks. Remember Moore's Law is dead once confirmed a 10-core 7800x with dual 5-core chiplets ? That never panned out.
This slide looks obsolete and confusing to me though. Some of the core count info/config doesn't make much sense. There is TOO much segmentation here.
Before continuing any further, I want to make this clear that I don’t have any personal vendetta against MLID or any YouTuber, nor there is any “fanboyism” here either, since I don’t take side of any camp be it AMD, Nvidia, Intel, HP, DELL, APPLE or Microsoft.
Anyway, MLID also deletes videos when his predictions are laughably wrong. He can get anything wrong because if people are stupid to believe everything he says in the first place, he can just make another lie up explaining why he was wrong and they'll eat it up.
Take what he and everyone like him says, with a truck load of salt. The problem is people like him create unfounded hype and spread questionable information. Even Intel had to come out and address his Arc 780 leaks indirectly - that it never was planned and some people on the internet just took it too far.
He claimed RDNA 3 performance would be 60-80% over RDNA 2 , but we know what happened to it.
Raptor Lake CPU pricing ranges - got *all* ranges wrong just before the release (all CPUs from the lineup could be bought outside his predicted ranges). Released a damage control video claiming he was misunderstood. These are the facts none can deny based on MLID’s past leaks/rumors.