Nvidia vBIOS Modding Is Back After Signature Lock Broken

A decade or so ago, Nvidia introduced vBIOS signature checks, effectively shutting the door on enthusiast vBIOS modding. Today, TechPowerUp reported that two of its forum members have independently introduced new software tools which re-open modding possibilities like: flashing a BIOS from a premium to a reference card, adjusting power limits, controlling voltages and fan-curves, and more.

When Nvidia launched the Maxwell GPU architecture (GeForce 900 series), it introduced an on-die security processor, dubbed Falcon. This would be a strike against counterfeiters, as it added vBIOS signature checks and vendor / device checks. However, the move closed the granular control of Nvidia GPUs that modders had previously enjoyed via vBIOS modding techniques.

TechPowerUp claims to have "hand-inspected the binary code" of both of the new tools, OMGVflash by Veii and NVflashk by Kefi, and asserts that they "are free of any viruses or Trojans." So, without further ado, let us look a bit closer at the two tools and their features.

OMGVflash

Veii provides extensive background and instructions on using OMGVflash in the linked dedicated forum post. This tool currently works on Turing architecture (RTX20, GTX16) cards and older, and claims to provide full crossflash ability.

OMGVflash use examples (Image credit: Veii)

The modding tool developer adds that OMGVflash allows users to "Basically flash what you desire [FE / VendorCert / XOC Cert / MasterCert etc], as long as EEPROM size can take it." Usefully (but we hope you don't need it) Veii also provides instructions on how to repair a bricked card.

NVflashk

Kefi's forum thread on NVflashk is just as extensive, with the release and documentation available on GitHub. It is explained that this is a reversed-engineered / patched version of nvflash. Moreover, it was inspired by the developer's desire to flash their Asus GeForce RTX 4090 TUF OC edition to the 1000W XOC BIOS. This previously wasn't possible as re-flashing was blocked by a 'Board ID mismatch' error message. Using NVflashk, the RTX 4090's voltage could be pumped up from 1.07v to 1.1v as desired

Potential users are warned that NVflashk is a very powerful tool. But with this power comes great danger, as it will "attempt to flash anything to anything." However, the developer doesn't believe that uncertified/modified BIOSes are flashable as things stand. Some humorous warnings, confirmations and messages have been implemented into the software.

Be Careful

Remember, modding your graphics card's vBIOS will almost certianly void any warranty, and carries an inherent risk. If you are tempted to tinker with your vBIOS, back it up first, and make sure you have a way to run recovery tools (an iGPU or spare GPU) and proceed with extreme caution.