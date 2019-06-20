Console Makers, Apple Publicly Oppose Tariffs

by
6 Comments

Nintendo Switch. Credit: Tom's HardwareNintendo Switch. Credit: Tom's Hardware

More technology giants are coming out against the latest round of tariffs against Chinese goods proposed by President Donald Trump and his administration. Apple has filed a public comment, and there's also a joint comment between Microsoft, Nintendo and Sony Interactive Entertainment.

In the console makers' joint letter, it specifies that 96% of video game consoles imported to the United States in 2018 were from China and suggest that moving supply chains would increase costs, above and beyond inflated prices from tariffs.

"A change in even a single supplier must be vetted carefully to mitigate risks of product quality, unreliability and consumer safety issues," the letter reads. Tariffs would significantly disrupt our companies’ businesses and add significant costs that would depress sales of video game consoles and the games and services that drive the profitability of this market segment."

The letter also argues that a lack of new consoles sold would hurt developers by selling fewer games.

Apple's letter argues that he proposed tariffs would affect all of the company's hardware, including the Mac, iPad, iPhone, AirPods, Apple TV and the parts within them. It's less detailed than the joint letter opposing the tariffs on laptops and tablets from Microsoft, Intel, Dell and HP, but makes one major argument that is similar: Chinese producers don't sell as much in the U.S., so those companies won't suffer in the same way from the tariffs as American electronics manufacturers.

Additionally, Apple highlighted its role as "the largest corporate taxpayer to the U.S. Treasury" and suggested that the impacts could affect its economic contributions to the country.

You'd Also Like

About the author
Andrew E. Freedman

Andrew E. Freedman is an editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming as well as keeping up with the latest news. He holds a M.S. in Journalism (Digital Media) from Columbia University. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Kotaku, PCMag, Complex, Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag among others.

Read more
6 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • fball922
    Keep beating this drum for the big corporations crying over their profit losses. It falls on deaf ears.
  • southernshark
    the whole reason we entered into these trade deals to begin with was because consumers were promised lower prices. To date that hasn't happened. Instead corporate profits went way up and we became a country in which the top 1 percent controls the vast majority of wealth. So tough titties.
  • siberiantiger
    Shows Trumps is a tool of his own class - the rich. His tax reform last year proved it. The trade war he is waging doesn't affect him personally. He doesn't shop at Walmart - his supporters do. So tough titties.
Display All 6 comments
Most Popular
  1. Destiny 2's Walled Garden: Google Stadia Players Can Only Play Each Other
  2. Control Game Hands-On: Feel Like a Superhero
  3. Hands-on With Google Stadia: Streaming Doom Eternal
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2019 Purch All Rights Reserved.