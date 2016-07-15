Explore 18 Quintillion Planets With The New 'No Man's Sky' Trailer

No Man’s Sky is coming in a few weeks, and as expected, there are more videos coming out in an effort to raise even more excitement about the game. The latest clip comes from PlayStation, and it highlights the game’s exploration side.

For a small studio, Hello Games created a massive universe with 18 quintillion planets to explore (that’s 18 zeros in case you were wondering). The contents of each planet in terms of wildlife, structures and resources will all be different as well, thanks to the game’s procedural-generation system. Even with the game’s immense (and growing) number of fans, it’s going to take some time before a significant portion of the planets are discovered.

Of course, exploration is just one of the four major activities in No Man’s Sky. Over the next few weeks, there will be more videos of the game such as its combat, trading and survival mechanics, all of which lead up to the launch date of August 9.

Earlier this year, the studio initially set the launch date to June 21. However, studio founder Sean Murray announced on May 27, less than a month before release, that the game was delayed to Aug. 9 because “some key moments needed extra polish to bring them up to our standards.” Regardless, the two-month delay is nearly over, and players will be able to explore the expansive galaxy in less than four weeks.