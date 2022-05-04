Noblechairs Celebrates Star Wars Day With Boba Fett Edition Gaming Chair

Noblechairs has launched a new Star Wars universe related chair to mark May the 4th, also known as Star Wars Day. The computer seating firm teamed up with Lucasfilm to design and license this special edition release. Sadly it is not available immediately; it's currently pre-order only on Noblechairs' U.K. website and has yet to show up on the U.S. website.

The new Noblechairs Hero Boba Fett Edition takes the Hero Gaming Chair we reviewed in March 2019 and gives it sci-fi-tastic Star Wars styling inspired by the titular armored bounty hunter who first appeared in The Empire Strikes Back.

(Image credit: Noblechairs)

As for the styling, a picture says a thousand words, and you can check out images of the new Hero edition chair above and make your own judgments. Noblechairs says the front of the chair is based on a Mandalorian armor breastplate, with appropriate colors and embroidered decals, as well as lumbar support for long-term comfort. The back is black and sports a collection of logos and "an impressive rendition of Fett's helmet" — unfortunately (or, perhaps, fortunately?), no rocket pack.

In the Tom's Hardware office, the cushioned side of the chair drew praise for its stylish lines and individual color scheme segmentation. Some felt the back, with the large Boba Fett helmet and logo, looked somewhat childish. However, we might have brushed aside such concerns had there been a rocket pack design on the back, malfunctioning or not.

Moving along to chair specifications, we'll start by mentioning that this is a synthetic leather upholstered chair. Noblechairs offers several finishes for its Hero series (synthetic leather, high-tech faux leather, real leather, and fabric), but the gaming culture tribute designs only come in synthetic leather. Other nerd-inspired Hero chairs designs include Fallout, Doom, Elden Ring, and more.

Key specifications:

Adjustable 4D armrests

Recline mechanism up to 125 degrees

Durable, easy to clean, water-resistant, and breathable cover material

Adjustable lumbar support and rocking mechanism

Memory foam headrest removes the need for an additional pillow

Durable hydraulic gas lift (Class 4)

Supports up to 150 kg / 330 lbs

60mm casters suitable for hard or soft floors

Two-year warranty

The Noblechairs Hero Boba Fett Edition costs £425 inc VAT in the UK, which is approximately $530 plus tax in the U.S. Check out our regularly-updated guide to the Best Gaming Chairs for more info on the current market, features you can expect at various price points, and the best options for your budget.