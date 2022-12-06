Noctua Launches $10 NM-SD1 and SD2 Screwdrivers

Designed for SecuFirm2+, SecuFirm2 and SecuFirm Cooler Mounting System

It seems that screwdrivers are the latest trend, and now we see that Noctua has entered the PC DIY enthusiast screwdriver market with its first discrete products. The new Noctua NM-SD1 is a driver with a Torx T20 (star shaped) tip, and the Noctua NM-SD2 features a Phillips PH2 (cross shaped) tip. Both screwdrivers feature a quite lengthy 150mm (6-inch) shaft, magnetic tip, and large comfortable grips. Noctua chose these two tips as they offer the best compatibility with its SecuFirm2+, SecuFirm and SecuFirm2 cooler mounting systems.

The Noctua tools bear more than a passing resemblance to the well regarded screwdrivers sold by Germany based Wera Tools. There is no mention made by Noctua of any such relationship with Wera. Due to the differences in Noctua warranty (shorter) and pricing (cheaper), it may be the case that the Noctua products are Wera inspired rather than produced.

It is also worth pointing out that these screwdrivers aren't 'Noctua's answer' to the $70 Linus Tech Tips screwdriver. Noctua makes it clear these are designed for easy and convenient SecuFirm mount fixing. However, the Noctua NM-SD2 with its PH2 tip is probably going to be a very handy long reach screwdriver as this Phillips tip is one of the most widely used in household DIY etc. The LTT screwdriver is quite a different beast with its ratchet mechanism, swappable bits (PH0, PH1, PH2, H2, H2.5, H4, SL2, SL4, SL6, SQ1, SQ2, and 5x5 Magnet bit), 82.2mm (3.2-inch) shaft, and price.

Both the Noctua NM-SD1 and Noctua NM-SD2 are available today from the firm's Amazon webstores around the world (including the US, Australia, Canada, UK, most of Europe, and Japan. In the US (opens in new tab) they are being sold for just under $10 each.

  • umeng2002_2
    Linus' screwdriver must be selling well if companies are starting to copy him.
    Reply
  • Giroro
    I guess Noctua is shifting focus away from making great fans and are just going "brand name".

    Did they get bought and gutted by a conglomerate, or are they just trying to be? I look forward to seeing their name slapped on a tacky brown pair of Nike's pokemon cards $500 Styrofoam shoes.
    Reply
  • ezst036
    Giroro said:
    I guess Noctua is shifting focus away from making great fans and are just going "brand name".

    Noctua©®™ brand cereal is a good part of every healthy breakfast. /sarc
    Reply
  • ThatMouse
    I appreciate Noctua representing the color blind community. Noctua is really sticking to that not quite poop brown, then clashing it with black even if it means losing 80% of their potential business.
    Reply
  • gg83
    God, I hate LTT with a passion.
    Reply
  • Phaaze88
    Noctua...
    I could just buy one of Gamers' Nexus' toolkits, get those screwdrivers and more, or just go to a bloody hardware store... either case will get me more for my money.
    Reply
  • Udyr
    A $1 dollar product sold for 10 times more. That's what I call paying for a logo.
    Reply
  • augustz
    umeng2002_2 said:
    Linus' screwdriver must be selling well if companies are starting to copy him.
    Moderately, about $7.6 million gross revenue for LTT screwdriver. Not sure what sales volume is needed for others to get into the market.
    Reply
  • Sippincider
    Udyr said:
    A $1 dollar product sold for 10 times more. That's what I call paying for a logo.

    Careful or they'll introduce a line of $20 "gaming" screwdrivers.
    Reply
  • PlaneInTheSky
    Youtube statistics show channels like Gamernexus and LTT target 15-year-olds boys who like to game. Bright thumbnails with crazy faces, and easy to understand content.

    They don't buy the screwdriver for the screwdriver, they buy it because they are fans of the people running those channels.
    Reply