Noctua Launches $10 NM-SD1 and SD2 Screwdrivers

It seems that screwdrivers are the latest trend, and now we see that Noctua has entered the PC DIY enthusiast screwdriver market with its first discrete products. The new Noctua NM-SD1 is a driver with a Torx T20 (star shaped) tip, and the Noctua NM-SD2 features a Phillips PH2 (cross shaped) tip. Both screwdrivers feature a quite lengthy 150mm (6-inch) shaft, magnetic tip, and large comfortable grips. Noctua chose these two tips as they offer the best compatibility with its SecuFirm2+, SecuFirm and SecuFirm2 cooler mounting systems.

The Noctua tools bear more than a passing resemblance to the well regarded screwdrivers sold by Germany based Wera Tools. There is no mention made by Noctua of any such relationship with Wera. Due to the differences in Noctua warranty (shorter) and pricing (cheaper), it may be the case that the Noctua products are Wera inspired rather than produced.

Noctua and Wera - partnership or inspiration? (Image credit: Noctua)

It is also worth pointing out that these screwdrivers aren't 'Noctua's answer' to the $70 Linus Tech Tips screwdriver. Noctua makes it clear these are designed for easy and convenient SecuFirm mount fixing. However, the Noctua NM-SD2 with its PH2 tip is probably going to be a very handy long reach screwdriver as this Phillips tip is one of the most widely used in household DIY etc. The LTT screwdriver is quite a different beast with its ratchet mechanism, swappable bits (PH0, PH1, PH2, H2, H2.5, H4, SL2, SL4, SL6, SQ1, SQ2, and 5x5 Magnet bit), 82.2mm (3.2-inch) shaft, and price.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Noctua) (Image credit: Noctua)

Both the Noctua NM-SD1 and Noctua NM-SD2 are available today from the firm's Amazon webstores around the world (including the US, Australia, Canada, UK, most of Europe, and Japan. In the US (opens in new tab) they are being sold for just under $10 each.