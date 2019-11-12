Noctua Outs Five New Chromax.Black Fans; Includes 200mm Beast

Just a couple weeks ago Noctua finally presented its chromax.black line of CPU coolers, which included the NH-D15, NH-U12S, and the NH-L9i. Today, the company is adding five new fans to its chromax.black.swap series fans to complement its 120 and 140 mm models that have already been out for a while longer.

(Image credit: Noctua)

For this batch, Noctua is revealing the NF-A20 PWM, NF-A12x15 PWM, NF-A9 PWM, NF-A9x14 HS-PWM and NF-A8 PWM in chromax.black.swap variants, which come in black with swappable colors for the anti-vibration pads. These include white, red, green, blue, and black pads for the purists. The two slim models of the fans (NF-A12x15 and NF-A9x14) come with eight colored self-adhesive pads instead of the regular anti-vibration pads.

Size Max RPM Max Noise Price NF-A8 PWM 80 mm x 25 mm 2200 RPM 27.7 dBA $19.90 NF-A9x14 92 mm x 14 mm 2500 RPM 23.6 dBA $19.90 NF-A9 PWM 92 mm x 25 mm 2000 RPM 22.8 dBA $19.90 NF-A12x-15 PWM 120 mm x 15 mm 4850 RPM 23.9 dBA $24.90 NF-A20 PWM 200 mm x 30 mm 800 RPM 18.1 dBA $34.90

All of the fans will come with Noctua's 6 year warranty, which it backs because they've managed to achieve an MTBF of 150,000 operational hours thanks to the very-silent SSO2 bearings.

The units should all be hitting shelves soon with the prices listed in the table above.