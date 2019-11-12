Noctua Outs Five New Chromax.Black Fans; Includes 200mm Beast

Just a couple weeks ago Noctua finally presented its chromax.black line of CPU coolers, which included the NH-D15, NH-U12S, and the NH-L9i. Today, the company is adding five new fans to its chromax.black.swap series fans to complement its 120 and 140 mm models that have already been out for a while longer.
For this batch, Noctua is revealing the NF-A20 PWM, NF-A12x15 PWM, NF-A9 PWM, NF-A9x14 HS-PWM and NF-A8 PWM in chromax.black.swap variants, which come in black with swappable colors for the anti-vibration pads. These include white, red, green, blue, and black pads for the purists. The two slim models of the fans (NF-A12x15 and NF-A9x14) come with eight colored self-adhesive pads instead of the regular anti-vibration pads.
|Size
|Max RPM
|Max Noise
|Price
|NF-A8 PWM
|80 mm x 25 mm
|2200 RPM
|27.7 dBA
|$19.90
|NF-A9x14
|92 mm x 14 mm
|2500 RPM
|23.6 dBA
|$19.90
|NF-A9 PWM
|92 mm x 25 mm
|2000 RPM
|22.8 dBA
|$19.90
|NF-A12x-15 PWM
|120 mm x 15 mm
|4850 RPM
|23.9 dBA
|$24.90
|NF-A20 PWM
|200 mm x 30 mm
|800 RPM
|18.1 dBA
|$34.90
All of the fans will come with Noctua's 6 year warranty, which it backs because they've managed to achieve an MTBF of 150,000 operational hours thanks to the very-silent SSO2 bearings.
The units should all be hitting shelves soon with the prices listed in the table above.