Noctua Roadmap Heralds White fans, Next-Gen NH-D15 CPU Cooler for Q4

Austria-based cooling specialist Noctua has updated its public product roadmap for 2022. There are three mentions on the new roadmap that have caught our eye; White Fans and a next-gen NH-D15 cooler arriving in Q4, and it appears that we will soon see Noctua launch an as-yet unnamed "120mm dual tower cooler."

(Image credit: Noctua)

Moving through the trio of tantalizing highlights chronologically, the current quarter will see Noctua intro a dual tower CPU cooler which uses 120mm fan(s). That means a new cooler will join the premium-grade NH-D9L and elite-class NH-D15 in Noctua's dual tower stables. With the existing NH-D9L and NH-D15 sporting 92mm and 140mm fans, respectively, a new 120mm model will fit in nicely. The new model should also provide a bit more thermal headroom than the single-tower 120mm fan equipped NH-U12S series.

Current gen Noctua NH-D15 in chromax.black (Image credit: Noctua)

The next highlight on the Noctua roadmap might be the "Next generation NH-D15." Noctua originally introduced its NH-D15 cooler way back in April 2014, based on the 2009 vintage NH-D14. In October 2019 it added a chromax.black model to the range. Noctua first teased this improved NH-D15 as long ago as Computex 2019, and it was originally planned for Q1 2020, so it is hard to understand the significant slippage. Admittedly, the NH-D15 is one of the cornerstones of Noctua's CPU cooler series, so an upgrade needs to be worthy to avoid reviewer scorn. The Coronavirus pandemic and shipments situation may have had an impact on the timing of the next-gen NH-D15 but there seems to be more to it, with such a lengthy launch extension.

Noctua white fans at Computex 2019 (Image credit: Future, Tom's Hardware)

White fans from Noctua will certainly appeal to a segment of the PC DIY and enthusiast market. Coincidentally, these were also pictured at Computex 2019 and there was talk of them arriving in Q2 2020. White is the natural next shade for the chromax series to expand to extensively, and we have seen a few chromax.white minor accessories already such as the NA-HC4 chromax.white edition heatsink covers for the NH-D15.

Some of the other coolers, fans and accessories in the new roadmaps might interest you, so please check over the roadmap image if you are thinking about upgrading a fan hub, will be looking for a next-gen Xeon cooler this year, or even fancy a Noctua branded desk fan for your computer room.