Intel CEO Says Nvidia Arm PC Chips Will Have ‘Pretty Insignificant’ Impact

By Anton Shilov
published

However, it could be a chance for Intel's Foundry Service.

Intel
AMD and Nvidia are reportedly venturing into the development of Arm-based processors for client PCs, which will inevitably bring additional competitive pressure for Intel. However, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger expressed limited concern over the potential impact of these new processors on Intel's dominant market position. Meanwhile, even if Arm-based CPUs succeed, this could be an opportunity for the company's Intel Foundry Service (IFS) unit.

"Arm and Windows client alternatives, generally, they have been relegated to pretty insignificant roles in the PC business," Gelsinger told analysts and investors at the company's earnings conference (via SeekingAlpha).

The potential introduction of Arm-based chips by Nvidia and AMD is a direct challenge to Intel's stronghold in the PC CPU market. Apple's M-series SoCs for Macs demonstrated very competitive performance efficiency, increasing its market share significantly. They have also shown some great potential for PCs. Meanwhile, Gelsinger draws confidence from historical data, where Arm and Windows clients have typically held marginal positions in the PC industry. For example, Qualcomm has failed to grab any significant market share with its Windows-compatible Snapdragon SoCs in recent years.

"We take all competition seriously," Gelsinger said. "But I think history as our guide here, we do not see these potentially being all that significant overall. Our momentum is strong. We have a strong roadmap."

With PC-oriented SoCs coming from AMD, Nvidia, MediaTek, and Qualcomm, there will be multiple offerings targeting different market segments, which could force Intel to bring more innovations to the PC sector. However, the advantage of Arm — the availability of different SoCs from different makers — could be its biggest drawback too as they might not offer a consistent experience. 

Intel made a big bet on its AI accelerator which is now supported by over 100 independent software developers (ISVs). These AI enhancements will be coming from different software makers offering consistent experience on tens of millions of Meteor Lake, Arrow Lake, and Panther Lake-based computers. Intel may well be right about the lack of at least an immediate threat from Arm-based SoCs for PCs. 

Looking ahead, Gelsinger sees a silver lining in the advent of Arm-based processors. He believes that the proliferation of Arm-based chips by other manufacturers could inadvertently spur growth in Intel's foundry business, turning potential competition into an unexpected avenue for expansion and revenue generation.

Freelance News Writer

Anton Shilov is a Freelance News Writer at Tom’s Hardware US. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

  • peachpuff
    We take all competition seriously
    Oh really?
  • ezst036
    It seems very strange to me that some people seem to think Intel could never in its life ever figure out how to create, implement, and then retail package an ARM processor and compete in a market with other ARM processors. Or RISC-V(or etc.) for that matter.

    I have confidence Intel could switch up and they could do this.
  • xauberer
    Somehow I see this announcement right next to the "Don't Look Up" movie poster...
  • ekio
    Be careful to not become the next Steve Ballmer…
    This claim might be a big regret in a not so far furture.
  • thestryker
    I think it's fair to say the only real competition here would be from Qualcomm and they've historically refused to compete across the stack. AMD has the same concerns as Intel would which is hurting their own market so I'm not sure AMD would be designing full client unless they were abandoning low-mid range with their x86 CPUs. Nvidia has no need for more high volume low margin products, and if they were going higher would probably be hurting their discrete business.

    Long term they're all worth keeping an eye on, but short term I can't imagine any of those companies shareholders being happy with what would be required to be a threat.
