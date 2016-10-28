Nvidia's Latest Driver Is Game Ready For 'Titanfall 2' And 'The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition'

Just like AMD, Nvidia released its latest WHQL-certified graphics driver. But Team Green’s new driver wasn’t made specifically to repair an issue with a single game: Instead, it’s another installment of the long-running “Game Ready” drivers.

Specifically, the driver affects games that came out today, such as Titanfall 2 and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition. However, it also covers two games that will come out in a few weeks: Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, and Dishonored 2.



In terms of virtual reality, the driver is also crucial for those who want to play Obduction in VR when it launches on Halloween. We tried Obduction in VR earlier this year, and it showed some promise with its "Node Mode" locomotion system paired with the game's visually stunning scenery.



Even with a new driver, there are still some lingering graphics issues on some games across multiple versions of the Windows OS. Check the full list in the release notes to see if your favorite game is affected.

If you want to download the driver, you can get it from Nvidia’s drivers page or from the GeForce Experience app.