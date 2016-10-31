'Obduction' Gets Oculus Rift Support On Halloween (Update: Now Available)

Update, 10/31/2016, 12:49pm PDT: The VR version of Obduction is now available. In addition the game's latest update also includes Nvidia's Ansel screenshot technology as well as high dynamic range lighting.

Cyan’s latest game, Obduction, isn’t just made for the Windows and Mac platforms. At E3, I also had the chance to play the game in virtual reality, specifically on the Oculus Rift. However, when Obduction launched last month, the VR version wasn’t ready. Now, Cyan said that Oculus Rift owners will be able to play the game in VR starting on October 31.

The release date for the VR version coincides with the 19th anniversary of the release of Riven, the sequel to Myst. If you backed the game on Kickstarter, however, you can play it as early as Friday, October 28, a few days before the official release date.

Obduction was supposed to come out in late July, but Cyan delayed it for another month due to then-recent updates to Unreal Engine 4, as well as continued work on the VR version of the game. When the game finally launch on August 24, the studio mentioned that it was still working on the Oculus Rift variant and that it needed “more optimizations and some UI polishing.” We contacted Cyan for clarification about the extra time for VR development, as well as support for other VR platforms such as the HTC, and will update when we have more information.