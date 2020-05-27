Nvidia Drops Game Ready Driver for Valorant

It's that time again when a bunch of new games are coming out, and Nvidia is ready for them with its new Game Ready driver for GeForce graphics cards. The latest version carries version number 446.14 and is WHQL-certified.

Nvidia's new driver brings support for the upcoming titles Valorant, Minecraft Dungeons, Disintegration and Crucible. Next to that, it also adds support for the Windows 10 May 2020 update that should be rolled out to your system soon.

Valorant is an upcoming title from Riot Games, the studio that also made League of Legends. It comprises a fast-paced first-person shooter with its own, unique elements. The game will be available as a free-to-play title on June 2, so make sure you have this driver installed before then.

From the looks of it, those are all of the changes this driver brings.

You can find and download the new Nvidia graphics driver here.