Nvidia Game Ready Driver Debuts For 'Project Cars 2,' 'Total War: Warhammer II'

A new Game Ready driver from Nvidia is available today, and it provides support for some of the most anticipated titles slated for release over the next few weeks. In addition, driver version 385.69 also includes SLI profiles for a few titles.

The first games that will benefit from the new driver are Project Cars 2, Raiders of the Broken Planet, and FIFA 18, all of which launch September 22 (FIFA 18’s early launch date is for members of Origin Access). The software is also crucial for next week’s release of Total War: Warhammer II, the major update of EVE: Valkyrie (which eliminates the VR hardware requirements), the PC beta for Call of Duty: WWII, and the open beta session of From Other Suns. The launch of Forza Motorsport 7 and the Star Wars: Battlefront II beta, which occur in the first week of October, will also be affected by the new software.

The driver brings new or updated SLI configurations for some games. This includes current titles such as Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Fortnite, and JX3 Online. Project Cars 2, Raiders of the Broken Planet, and Total War: Warhammer II will all have SLI support at launch thanks to the new driver.

As usual, the release of a Game Ready driver comes with some patches for current problems, but it also reveals new bugs as well. However, the open issues seem to be restricted only to Windows 10 users, including:



Open Issues (Windows 10 only)[SLI][GeForce GTX 780 Ti]: There is no display output when connecting the DisplayPort and two DVI monitors. [1835763][GeForce GTX 1070][Adobe Reader 3D]: There is corruption in the PDF. [1992456][GeForce TITAN]: The OS fails after installing the graphics card on a Threadripper-enabled motherboard. [1973303]

You can download the driver through the GeForce Experience app or by visiting Nvidia’s website. The full driver release notes are also available for your perusal.