Nvidia Purportedly Prepares GeForce GTX 1660 Ti With 3GB of VRAM

By Graphics 

Nvidia has yet to announce the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti gaming graphics card, but a recent Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) listing seemingly points to the chipmaker working on a 3GB variant.

The GeForce GTX 1060 initially launched with 6GB of GDDR5 memory. Months later, Nvidia released a cut-down version of the graphics card with the memory sliced in half. Apparently, old habits die hard, and Nvidia is about to pull a Deja-vu move with the upcoming GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.

As per the models listed in the EEC entry, Asus is preparing a plethora of aftermarket GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics cards–eleven with the 6GB configuration and nine with the 3GB configuration. As usual, enthusiasts can expect to find products from Asus's different product lines, such as the Republic of Gamers (ROG) Strix, The Ultimate Force (TUF), Dual, Expedition, Turbo, and Phoenix series. However, Asus apparently reserved the ROG Strix branding for 6GB models.

Asus might have up to three variants of a few selected models. The normal version speaks for itself, while Advanced versions feature slightly higher clock speeds and the OC versions should come with the highest out-of-the-box overclock.

Asus GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB Models

Part NumberModel
DUAL-GTX1660Ti-6GAsus Dual GeForce GTX 1660 Ti
DUAL-GTX1660Ti-A6GAsus Dual GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Advanced Edition
DUAL-GTX1660Ti-O6Asus Dual GeForce GTX 1660 Ti OC
EX-GTX1660Ti-O6GAsus Expedition GeForce GTX 1660 Ti
PH-GTX1660Ti-6GAsus Phoenix GeForce GTX 1660 Ti
PH-GTX1660Ti-O6GAsus Phoenix GeForce GTX 1660 Ti OC
TUF-GTX1660Ti-6G-GAMINGAsus TUF GeForce GTX 1660 Ti
TUF-GTX1660Ti-O6G-GAMINGAsus TUF GeForce GTX 1660 Ti OC
TURBO-GTX1660Ti-6GAsus Turbo GeForce GTX 1660 Ti
ROG-STRIX-GTX1660Ti-A6G-GAMINGAsus ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Advanced Edition
ROG-STRIX-GTX1660Ti-O6G-GAMINGAsus ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1660 Ti OC

Asus GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 3GB Models

Part NumberModel
DUAL-GTX1660Ti-3GAsus Dual GeForce GTX 1660 Ti
DUAL-GTX1660Ti-A3GAsus Dual GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Advanced Edition
DUAL-GTX1660Ti-O3GAsus Dual GeForce GTX 1660 Ti OC
EX-GTX1660Ti-O3GAsus Expedition GeForce GTX 1660 Ti
PH-GTX1660Ti-3GAsus Phoenix GeForce GTX 1660 Ti
PH-GTX1660Ti-O3GAsus Phoenix GeForce GTX 1660 Ti OC
TUF-GTX1660Ti-3G-GAMINGAsus TUF GeForce GTX 1660 Ti
TUF-GTX1660Ti-O3G-GAMINGAsus TUF GeForce GTX 1660 Ti OC
TURBO-GTX1660Ti-3GAsus Turbo GeForce GTX 1660 Ti