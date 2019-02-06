Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Specifications Emerge

(Image credit: Palit)

Everything seems to indicate that Nvidia might be launching its GeForce GTX 1660 Ti gaming graphics card very soon. Custom models from Palit and MSI have been listed on various Russian online computer hardware retailers.

Albasoft listed the Palit GeForce GTX 1660 Ti StormX for 26,700.02 ₽ and the Palit GeForce GTX 1660 Ti StormX OC for 27,093.54 ₽, which translates to around $406.11 and $412.09, respectively.

The latest revision of popular hardware monitoring tool AIDA64 added support for the Nvidia TU116 silicon, which confirms its existence. If you've been following the Nvidia leaks, TU116 is the purported graphics processor that will be powering the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti. The TU116 die is a close relative to the TU106 die that Nvidia uses inside the GeForce RTX 2060 and RTX 2070. However, it allegedly lacks Tensor Cores and RT Cores.

Although rumors of the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti have been floating around the Internet for months now, this is the first time we're seeing the specifications from an official listing. DNS Shop briefly listed the specifications for the Palit GeForce GTX 1660 Ti StormX (NE6166T018J9-161F) and Palit GeForce GTX 1660 Ti StormX OC (NE6166TS18J9-161F). The graphics card is outfitted with 1,536 CUDA cores and 96 TMUs (Texture Mapping Units).

The normal Palit GeForce GTX 1660 Ti StormX comes with a 1,500MHz base clock and 1,770MHz boost clock, which is believed to be the reference clock speeds for the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti. On the other hand, the overclocked version has a 1,815MHz boost clock.

The GeForce GTX 1660 Ti also features 6GB of GDDR6 memory operating at 1,500MHz (12,000MHz effective) across a 192-bit memory interface resulting in a memory bandwidth of 288 GB/s. The RTX 20-series graphics cards have their memory clocked at 1,750MHz (14,000MHz effective). Video outputs on the Palit models include a DisplayPort output, an HDMI port, and a DVI-D port. They rely on a single 8-pin PCIe power connector.

Albasoft, another Russian retailer, listed two more GeForce GTX 1660 Ti models from MSI. Both the MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Armor 6G OC and MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Gaming X 6G comes equipped with a 1,536MHz base clock, 36MHz higher than Palit's offering. They also have different display connectors. The MSI graphics cards sport one HDMI port and three DisplayPort outputs.