GeForce RTX 2070 Super Beats Radeon RX 5700 XT In FFXV Leak

The unreleased Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super, AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT and RX 5700 graphics cards have all entered the Final Fantasy XV benchmark database. The results reportedly show the GeForce RTX 2070 Super on top.

The GeForce RTX 20-series Super graphics card are the alleged refreshed versions of Nvidia's normal counterparts to face AMD's Navi offerings. For the GeForce RTX 2070 Super, in particular, Nvidia seemingly swapped the Turing TU106 die, which was used in the original RTX 2070, to the larger TU104 die that's found inside the RTX 2080. This little silicon swap has allowed Nvidia to offer higher performance on the RTX 2070 Super.

RTX 2070 Super RTX 2070 Radeon RX 5700 XT Radeon RX 5700 Architecture (GPU) Turing (TU104) Turing (TU106) RDNA (Navi 10) RDNA (Navi 10) Shading Units 2560 2304 2560 2304 FP32 Performance ? 7.9 TFLOPS 9.75 TFLOPS 7.95 TFLOPS Tensor Cores 320 288 - - RT Cores 40 36 - - Texture Units 160 144 160 144 Base Clock Rate ? 1410 MHz 1,605 MHz 1,465 MHz Game Clock Rate - - 1,755 MHz 1,625 MHz GPU Boost Rate ? 1620 MHz 1,905 MHz 1,725 MHz Memory Capacity 8GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 Memory Clock 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Memory Bus 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Bandwidth 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s ROPs 64 64 64 64 L2 Cache 4MB 4MB 4MB 4MB TBP 175W 175W 225W 180W Transistor Count 13.6 billion 10.8 billion 10.3 billion 10.3 billion Die Size 545 mm² 445 mm² 251 mm² 251 mm² Pricing ? $499 $449 $379

The GeForce RTX 2070 Super purportedly employs 40 Streaming Multiprocessors (SMs), which, consequently means it will arrive with 2,560 CUDA cores, 320 Tensor cores, 40 RT cores, and 160 texture mapping units (TMUs). If we compare the RTX 2070 Super to the RTX 2070, we're looking at an 11.11% increase in CUDA cores. Nvidia didn't make any changes to memory speeds or configuration.

The Final Fantasy XV benchmark results correspond to the 2560x1440 resolution with the High-Quality graphic present. It should be taken into consideration that test systems' specifications and testing environment are unknown to us. Additionally, Nvidia was part of Final Fantasy XV's development, so the title favors the Green team. With everything considered, take the numbers with a bit of salt.

The RTX 2070 Super performs 13.51% faster than the RTX 2070. It falls just 3.72% short of catching up to last generation's flagship, the GTX 1080 Ti. In comparison to its AMD rivals, the RTX 2070 Super is 38.48% faster than the Radeon RX 5700 XT. The Final Fantasy XV benchmark is often criticized for its accuracy, and with good reason. Apparently, the Radeon VII is even slower than the Radeon RX 5700. Our own review has shown that the Radeon VII's performance is closer to the RTX 2080 so there's no way it'll fall behind an RX 5700 especially when AMD has stated that the RX 5700's rival is the RTX 2060.

Once again, you shouldn't judge a book by the first page. Wait for complete reviews of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super, AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT and RX 5700 before picking them of them up.