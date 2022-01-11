Trending

GeForce RTX 3080 12GB Gets Official: More Cores and Higher TDP

12GB of GDDR6X on a 384-bit bus and 8960 CUDA cores

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080
One of the worst-kept secrets in the gaming industry has now been made official. After months of leaks, NVIDIA today officially launched the GeForce RTX 3080 12GB, which slots in between the existing RTX 3080 10GB and RTX 3080 Ti and could be in the running for the best graphics cards for gaming. There wasn't any considerable fanfare about the new SKU, as NVIDIA simply updated the main RTX 3080 product page to reflect the changes.

As we previously reported, the RTX 3080 12GB differentiates itself by including 12GB of 19 Gbps GDDR6X memory instead of 10GB. The other big differentiator is that the GDDR6X runs on a wider 384-bit memory bus (versus 320 bits), giving it a roughly 20 percent boost in available bandwidth. There are also a few other changes meant to boost performance.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GA102 Models
Graphics CardRTX 3090RTX 3080 TiRTX 3080 12GBRTX 3080
ArchitectureGA102GA102GA102GA102
Process TechnologySamsung 8NSamsung 8NSamsung 8NSamsung 8N
Transistors (Billion)28.328.328.328.3
Die size (mm^2)628.4628.4628.4628.4
SMs82807068
GPU Cores104961024089608704
Tensor Cores328320280272
RT Cores82807068
Boost Clock (MHz)1695166517101710
VRAM Speed (Gbps)19.5191919
VRAM (GB)24121210
VRAM Bus Width384384384320
ROPs1121129696
TMUs328320280272
TFLOPS FP32 (Boost)35.634.130.629.8
TFLOPS FP16 (Tensor)142 (285)136 (273)123 (245)119 (238)
Bandwidth (GBps)936912912760
TDP (watts)350350350320
Launch DateSep 2020Jun 2021Jan 2022Sep 2020
Launch Price$1,499$1,199?$699

The number of CUDA cores increased from 8706 to 8960, RT cores ticked up from 68 to 70, and Tensor cores jumped from 272 to 280. Interestingly, the base clock is slightly lower at 1.26 GHz compared to 1.44 GHz, though the boost clock remains the same at 1.71 GHz. Finally, the TDP for the RTX 3080 12GB is 30 watts higher at 350 watts.

With these performance increases, the RTX 3080 12GB should be nipping at the heels of the more expensive RTX 3080 Ti. In fact, we're a bit surprised this product even got released, but it likely all goes back to pricing and availability.

The RTX 3080 10GB has an MSRP of $699, which in light of the shortages and price gouging occurring at retail appears to have been "too low." The RTX 3080 Ti comes in at $1,199, and while Nvidia didn't specify an MSRP on the new 3080 12GB, we expect it will land somewhere around the $999 price point.

Obviously, GPU prices are out of control in the GPU sphere. Due to chip shortages, higher-end Ampere GPUs are selling for nearly 2x their MSRP on third-party marketplaces. We can expect the same situation for the RTX 3080 12GB, as MSI's cards were briefly listed on German retailer Mindfactory's website for €1,699 (around $1,926).

So far, EVGA, MSI and Inno3D have gone official with their RTX 3080 12GB cards, and we're sure that that the usual suspects like Asus and Gigabyte will chime in shortly with their offerings.

