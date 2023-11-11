Nvidia RTX 4090 Skateboard Touted as Gnarliest Status Symbol

A video of a skateboard fashioned from a set of wheels and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, one of the best graphics cards, has been shared on social media. This extremely odd mash-up is touted by Twitterer VX-Underground as the ultimate status symbol, throwing shade on brands like Lamborghini and Balenciaga. From the short clip, which you can watch if you expand the tweet below, it also looks like the triple-fan skateboard rides pretty well.

A skateboard deck has to be resilient yet offer some flexibility and spring. When we first saw the behemoths that Nvidia and partners were lining up for would-be RTX 4090 customers, little did we know that these graphics cards would work so well in place of the usual rugged plywood plank. Many RTX 4090 users enjoy ultra-smooth AAA PC grind-fests on the Ada Lovelace flagship, but it would be a surprise to see one of these cards survive a skateboard grinding session.

Nerds think having Lamborghinis, 'Iced out' watches, and wearing Balenciaga makes them look wealthy.Wrong.Real wealth and power is skating on GPUs. pic.twitter.com/RIS1uRnjUUNovember 10, 2023 See more

Of course, the video embedded above has been the subject of much mirth. People are joking about the frame rate of the RTX 4090 skateboarding experience or whether DLSS 3.5 could make it run faster. Others joked about whether the fans could be turned face down for a hoverboard, or if it could be powered up for RGB effects.

(Image credit: Ashley Said What on Reddit)

However, water-cooling aficionado and Redditor Ashley Said What, the original uploader of the video, was quick to counter accusations of entitlement or extravagance. No RTX 4090 was harmed to create this rad skateboard. The Redditor explained that the cooling shroud was just one salvaged “from the e-waste recycling pile at work.” The donor card got a nice new water block before being fitted to a customer PC system.