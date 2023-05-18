Nvidia to Give Away Hundreds of RTX 4060, 4060 Ti Cards This Summer

Earlier this morning, Nvidia officially announced its GeForce RTX 4060 family of desktop GPUs, which consists of the RTX 4060 and the RTX 4060 Ti. The two new entries bring affordability to the GeForce RTX 40 Series, starting at $299 and $399, respectively.

To celebrate the arrival of these new GPUs, Nvidia is giving enthusiasts a chance to score one for free. In what Nvidia calls the “biggest GeForce summer event—ever,” it will give away $150,000 worth of prizes via the Summer of RTX 2023 Sweepstakes (opens in new tab) and the Summer of RTX 2023 Contest.

Sweepstakes participants will vie for one of 160 RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti graphics cards to be given away as prizes. In addition, two lucky winners will receive an RTX 4090 Founders Edition, while two additional winners could secure an RTX 4080 Founders Edition. If wasn’t isn’t enough, Nvidia will give away a custom PC gaming rig with an RTX 4090 ($7,500 MSRP), two 360 Hz Asus G-Sync monitors, and RTX On keycaps (among other goodies). You can see the complete list of sweepstakes prizes here (opens in new tab).

Nvidia is also reaching out to the gaming community with the Summer of RTX 2023 Contest (opens in new tab) to nominate 100 "creators" to be on the receiving end of an RTX 4060 Ti. Those same creators will also receive two RTX 4060 cards to gift to their audience members.

To partake, you must follow Nvidia’s social channels (i.e., Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, etc.) to keep abreast of special sweepstakes/contest opportunities. You’ll also need to like and share Nvidia posts using the #RTXOn hashtag across the various social media platforms. Some of the upcoming events for the sweepstakes will be during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase (June 11) and Ubisoft Forward (June 12).

The RTX 4060 uses the ADA107 GPU and is only available in an 8GB VRAM configuration, priced from $299. The cards will go on sale starting in July. The RTX 4060 Ti uses the ADA106 GPU and is available in 8GB ($399) and 16GB ($499) VRAM configurations. RTX 4060 Ti 8GB cards will go on sale starting May 24, while the 16GB cards will arrive in July.