Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Spotted in Leaked Acer Laptops Slide

A PowerPoint slide from a recent Chinese retailer event leaked on Twitter this week points to Acer's upcoming Nitro AN515-54 and AN517-51 gaming laptops will feature Intel 9th-gen Coffee Lake H-series processors and Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and soon-to-be-released GTX 1650 graphics cards.

Credit: I_Leak_VN/Twitter

This isn't the first time that we're seeing Nvidia's GTX 16-series offerings in mobile devices. Just last week, a couple of Asus' FX505DU and GU502DU gaming laptops were seen with the GTX 1660 Ti in a 3DMark leak. Unlike Asus, which went with AMD's Ryzen 3000-series Picasso APUs, Acer will seemingly roll with Intel's 9th-gen Coffee Lake H-series chips instead.

Based on the image, the Nitro AN515-54 rocks a 15.6-inch IPS panel, while the larger Nitro AN517-51 sports a 17.3-inch IPS panel. Both have a resolution of 1920x1080. In the case of the AN515-54, the display is available with a 60Hz or 144Hz refresh rate with the latter coming with a 3ms response time. As for the AN517-51, you can choose between a display that has a 60Hz refresh rate with a 72 percent color gamut or one with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The slide shows Acer planning to offer both models with two graphics card options, the GTX 1660 Ti or GTX 1650. As a quick refresher, the GTX 16-series graphics cards are based on the chipmaker's latest Turing architecture but lack RT cores for real-time ray tracing and Tensor cores for AI workloads.

In terms of performance, the GTX 1660 Ti performs on par with the GTX 1070. On the other hand, the GTX 1650 has not been released yet, but recent leaks have claimed that its performance is right in the ballpark of the GTX 1060 3GB and AMD Radeon RX 580 2048SP. However, it's uncertain whether the GTX 1650 mentioned in the Tweet is of the desktop or mobile variant.

The release date for the GTX 1650 is still uncertain. Initial rumors put it at the end of March (which has passed) or April 30. However, the latest rumor points to April 22. So, we'll just have to keep our eyes peeled.