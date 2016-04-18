Nvidia Shield TV Update 3.1 Adds Mouse Navigation Via Controller

Nvidia released an update for its Shield Android TV, which includes several game optimizations, enhancements to the Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS, and a new mouse navigation feature.

Shield games including Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel!, The Walking Dead Michonne, Parallax and Puddle all received optimizations for improved performance. GeForce Now titles such as Lego Jurassic World, Murdered Soul Suspect and Sleeping Dogs also received similar performance-enhancing updates.

The previous Nvidia Shield TV update introduced Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), so naturally update 3.1 features several fixes and enhancements for the OS. Issues with external USB drive detection, FTP write access, HDMI-CEC, idle and sleep stability, SD card formatting, mouse support, and more were addressed with the 3.1 patch.

In addition, Nvidia Shield TV update 3.1 features mouse navigation using the Shield controller’s right joystick. The feature is supported automatically in apps that don’t use the right stick, such as the Google Chrome Browser, which can be installed from the Google Play store using a PC (there are also a few other tricks out there to get Chrome on Shield TV).

Nvidia’s Shield Android TV update 3.1 is available now.

Derek Forrest is an Associate Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware and Tom’s IT Pro. Follow Derek Forrest on Twitter. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.