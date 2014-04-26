Nvidia Giving Away 50 Jetson TK1 Developer Kits

On Friday, Nvidia launched the Tegra K1 CUDA Vision Challenge, a contest for developers working on computer vision applications in Automotive or Autonomous Vehicles, Defense or Security, Robotics, Medical and LifeScience or others. The prize is one of the first 50 Nvidia Jetson TK1 DevKits that roll off the production line.

"Entering the Tegra K1 CUDA Vision Challenge is easy," reads the announcement. "Just tell us about your embedded application idea. All proposals must be submitted [by] April 30, 2014. Entries will be judged for innovation, impact on research or industry, public availability, and quality of work."

The submittal form is located here, and requires a description of the project goal/impact, methodology, and supporting achievements in 500 words or less. By the end of May, the top 50 submissions will be awarded one of the first Jetson TK1 DevKits.

In addition to winning a kit, the results will be collected by November 28, 2014 and the five most noteworthy breakthroughs may be showcased as part of subsequent public relations activities or Nvidia-hosted events including the 2015 GPU Technology Conference next year.

Nvidia describes the Jetson TK1 DevKit as the world's first mobile supercomputer for embedded systems, the ultimate platform for developing next-generation computer vision solutions. This kit includes the Tegra K1 chip with 192 CUDA cores, delivering over 300 GFLOPs of performance. The chip also provides full support for OpenGL 4.4, and CUDA 6.0, as well as the GPU-accelerated OpenCV.

The company's new kit also includes 2 GB of RAM, 16 GB of on-board storage, and a number of ports such as HDMI, Ethernet and USB 3.0. This kit is easier to program than the FPGA, custom ASIC and DSP processors that are typically used in today's embedded systems, states Will Park on Nvidia's blog.

To see Nvidia's terms and conditions, head here. This giveaway is open to residents of the United States only.

