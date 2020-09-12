Nvidia to Sell GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 Founders Edition Cards in Australia After All

In a sudden reversal, Nvidia representatives told Kotaku that it would sell the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 Founders Edition cards in Australia to at least one retailer, called Mwave, based in Sidney. The new strategy comes after Nvidia's previous decision not to sell Founders Edition cards in Australia.

Apparently there was a bit of confusion in Nvidia's own house; its support division was unaware of the fact that Founders Edition Ampere cards were not supposed to be sold in Australia.

However, this has finally worked out in Australia's favor. Nvidia changed its strategy and will now ship Ampere Founders cards to Aussie buyers, and also extend its sales to New Zealand markets as well. Nvidia has not officially revealed this info yet, but we expect an official announcement soon.

Nvidia announced yesterday that reviews of the first Ampere cards, the RTX 3080, will be delayed. However, the Founders Edition RTX 3080 will still launch on September 17, and the RTX 3090 will be available worldwide on September 24. Nvidia also announced that the RTX 3070 Founders Edition will be available on October 15, but hasn't said if it will come to Aussie markets. We'll update as soon as we have more information.