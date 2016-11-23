Valve Embraces OSVR, Adds OSVR Content Category And Identifying Icon To Steam

Razer and Sensics, the co-founders of the Open Source Virtual Reality (OSVR) consortium, announced that Valve added official support for OSVR hardware and software to the Steam content distribution platform. Going forward, Steam users can filter the Steam Store to show OSVR-compatible content.

“This is a great milestone for VR, giving users access to more hardware and content and driving Valve’s and OSVR’s shared vision of totally open VR content to everyone,” said Christopher Mitchell, OSVR Lead, Razer.

In addition to the filtering categories, Valve added an OSVR icon to Steam to quickly identify which games and applications adhere to OSVR’s standards. The OSVR icon appears under the game title in the Steam store, where Valve displays the Windows, Apple, SteamPlay, Oculus, and Vive icons.

The inclusion of OSVR hardware and software on Valve’s Steam store helps to legitimize OSVR’s efforts to create an open standard for all VR hardware and software developers. By embracing OSVR, Valve is providing a distribution platform for developers that create OSVR-compatible software, which could help inspire developers to embrace the standard.

"We are delighted to announce support for OSVR titles," said Valve’s Augusta Butlin. "Steam is an open platform for all developers, and adding support for OSVR further expands the massive content offerings for the millions of gamers on Steam."

The list of OSVR compatible software is short, but its only a matter of time before the library grows larger. Razer helped spearhead the OSVR Developer Fund, which has $5 million up for grabs to incentivize developers to create OSVR-compatible content. OSVR said it received hundreds of submissions for funding.

In the meantime, the OSVR Developer Fund already provided capital for 32 OSVR-compatible titles--most of which are available now on Steam.