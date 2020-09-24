Overclocker Pushes GeForce RTX 3090 To Record 2.58 GHz

EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 K|NGP|N (Image credit: EVGA)

The GeForce RTX 3090, which is officially the fastest gaming graphics card on the planet, has already pulled in a victory. Vince "K|NGP|N" Lucido has set a new world on Port Royal with the unreleased EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 K|NGP|N.

With the help of a bit of liquid nitrogen (LN2), Lucido pushed the EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 K|NGP|N to an impressive clock speed of 2,580 MHz. The overclocker also gave the graphics card's 24GB of GDDR6X the same overclocking treatment. The memory operated at 21.5 Gbps, which is 10.3% faster than the reference specifications. Raking in a score of 16,673 points, the overclocker is the new world-record holder for the Port Royal benchmark.

EVGA has launched the GeForce RTX 3090 K|NGP|N yet. However, Lucido stated on his personal Facebook account that the company is committed to releasing the graphics card sooner than on previous occasions.

EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 K|NGP|N (Image credit: Vince Lucido/Facebook)

So far, renders of the GeForce RTX 3090 K|NGP|N indicate that the graphics card will leverage the same hybrid cooling system featured on the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti K|NGP|N. However, we expect EVGA to upgrade the cooling on the new model. For comparison, the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti has a 250W TDP (thermal design power) rating, and the GeForce RTX 3090 is rated for 350W. While the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti K|NGP|N got away with a 240mm radiator, it's not implausible that the GeForce RTX 3090 K|NGP|N could land with a 360mm radiator. It might not even matter since the majority of consumers that pick up a K|NGP|N-branded graphics card will strip off the stock cooler and put it under LN2.

The GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition feeds itself through Nvidia's 12-pin PCIe power connector, which can theoretically supply up to 540W of power. The GeForce RTX 3090 K|NGP|N arrives with a more traditional design in the shape of three 8-pin PCIe power connectors. The math shows that the graphics card can pull up to 525W, so it isn't too far behind the Founders Edition.