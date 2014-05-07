OWC 10TB External Thunderbolt Drive Costs Nearly $1,000

Other World Computing added on Tuesday a 10 TB option for its OWC Mercury Elite Pro Dual line of dual-bay external Thunderbolt storage products. This model is the most expensive of the series, costing $949.99 for two 5 TB hard drives in a single enclosure. All Mercury Elite Pro storage solutions are available now.

"This new 10TB option adds even more value to our best-selling Mercury Elite Pro Dual line," said Larry O'Connor, founder and CEO, Other World Computing. "With the addition of this 25% larger capacity model with Thunderbolt interface and USB 3.0 technology, the Mercury Elite Pro Dual line continues to deliver best in class performance and reliability."

According to a list of features, the Mercury Elite Pro Dual provides both USB 3.0 and Thunderbolt 1 interfaces, meaning customers will see speeds up to 10 Gbps on the two Thunderbolt lanes and up to 5 Gbps on the USB 3.0 lane. The trick with Thunderbolt is that equipped devices can daisy chain with other Thunderbolt devices; USB 3.0 can't.

The specs also show that the drives have read speeds of up to 442 MB/s and write speeds up to 424 MB/s. The device even provides user-selectable hardware RAID settings including Span, 0 (Stripe), 1 (Mirror), 5 (Stripe with Parity), 10 (1+0), and JBOD/Independent drive modes. For instance, RAID 0 provides the best capacity and performance, and RAID 1 provides the best redundancy.

The company states that all Mercury Elite Pro Dual models are Plug and Play, and come with a 24-inch USB 3.0 cable and a 39-inch Thunderbolt cable. They also come with a software bundle that's worth $200 USD and a three-year limited warranty. All six models measure 2.8(W) x 9(D) x 5.25(H) inches and weigh 5.5 pounds.

Here's the list of models and their pricing: