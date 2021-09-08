Intel's Gemini Lake Powers Pocket-Friendly Pantera Pico PC

You've probably never wondered if you could fit an x86 PC in your jacket pocket, but XDO Tech clearly has, and is making that crazy dream a reality, with the help of Kickstarter. While tiny PCs like the Intel Compute Stick have been around for several years, the XDO Tech Pantera Pico PC is one of the smallest Gemini Lake implementations we've seen yet.

Intel's Gemini Lake platform is designed around a low-power microarchitecture called Goldmont Plus. Being a 14nm design, it is said to deliver a modest performance for everyday tasks like web browsing and video streaming, while offering a relatively low power budget of just several Watts.

Specifically, the Pantera Pico PC from XDO Tech uses an Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core processor from the Gemini Lake Refresh generation, running at 2.0 GHz base frequency and 2.7 GHz boost frequency. Across all cores, the boost is maintained at 2.4 GHz. The Gemini Lake SoC sports Intel's UHD 600 graphics, with a 10 Watt TDP, a 250 MHz base, and a 750 MHz boost frequency.

To pair with this Soc, the Pantera Pico PC carries up to 8 GB of LPDDR4 dual-channel memory. Storage options are limited to M.2 SSDs, which can scale anywhere from 64GB to 1TB.

The Pico PC has relatively good I/O options for a tiny system. There are three 3x USB 3.0 ports and one USB 2.0 port available. For video output, HDMI is present to support up to 4K at 60 FPS video. In addition , the Pico PC also carries an integrated TPM 2.0 module, making it ready for the Windows 11 operating system. All of that fits into a 6.9 x 6.9 x 5.3 cm (2.71 x 2.71 x 2.01 inches) body.

As far as pricing and availability are concerned, the Pantera Pico PC is available for purchase through the Kickstarter campaign, where the project originated, and the price starts at just $149 for the model with 4GB ram and 64GB storage. For $100 more, you get a much more useful mainstream configuration with 8GB ram and 1TB of storage. For those eager for a desktop that can be stuffed in your pocket as you head out the door, the Pantera Pico PC is expected to start shipping in November 2021.