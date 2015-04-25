Intel Compute Stick Review

A Very Limited PC Experience
Intel recently announced the availability of its Windows-based Compute Stick. Available now through Intel authorized dealers, the Windows version of the Compute Stick is expected to retail at $150, while an upcoming Ubuntu Linux version, with slightly different specs, is expected to sell for $110.
Far from being a desktop replacement system, the Compute Stick is an add-on compute module that plugs into a TV or computer's video display via HDMI. The Compute Stick is designed to handle light workloads that include editing simple documents, watching videos, or just chatting with friends over Skype. Just under 4.5 inches long, 1.5 inches wide, and .5 inches thick, the Intel Compute Stick is equipped with wireless networking, USB 2.0, Bluetooth, and provides video and sound to the display.
The Intel Compute Stick will eventually be available in two OS flavors, Windows 8.1 and Ubuntu 14.04 LTS. The Windows version (STCK1A32WFC) will be available in late April, while the Ubuntu version (STCK1A8LFC) will see a worldwide release in June.
No matter how slow that usb "PC" is, it's still amazing that you can run a computer off a single little thumb drive shaped device and doesn't have problems even overheating.
I think this stick is designed more for demo purposes. Demonstrating that technology is advanced enough now that we can pack PC's in form factors unimaginable a few years ago.
Really? Can they put that in next-gen GPUs? ;)
Overall, I don't see the attraction over a normal HTPC, and in time TVs
are going to become more than quick enough to run general apps. Wouldn't
surprise me if the next move with TVs is to integrate a small PC inside
them somehow, assuming TV makers see a market for it.
Ian.
Only small business can appreciate this for signage/display purpose. For home, you're better off with a Windows based tablet with HDMI output.