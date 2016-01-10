Patriot Shows Hellfire And Viper SSDs At CES

Patriot is ready to release three new SSDs in early 2016 that are all geared for mainstream and enthusiast PC users. The company was one of the early suppliers of low-cost flash-based storage, like many of the others that specialize in memory packages used to store data. With NAND flash abundant again, Patriot has increased its focus on flash products and will again look to deliver cost effective products to end users.

Phison just announced that the PS5007-E7 entered the final phase of performance tuning and should be ready for consumer consumption by March. Patriot plans to be one of the early suppliers of E7-based products to end users. The Hellfire SSD will continue the company's fire-themed product line that started with the Wildfire back in 2011.

The Hellfire will feature an M.2 interface and ship in either a 2280 or 22110 form factor. Patriot displayed a 22110 drive but suspects the 480 GB capacity size will shrink to a smaller form factor for retail availability. The drive delivers a blistering 2,500 MB/s sequential read speed that is fast enough to satisfy all users. The current specifications sheet shows a sequential write speed of just 600 MB/s, but this may increase.

Patriot's other new SSD is a bit of a mystery, but we will have more information later. The Viper SSD will feature a new Phison two-channel controller called S11. The controller is said to deliver up to 550 MB/s sequential read and 500 MB/s sequential write speeds. We should know more about the new drive in the coming months, but for now, Phison and Patriot are holding the details close to the vest in Vegas. You gotta know when to hold em and know when to fold em...

