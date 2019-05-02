Cheap As Chips: Patriot Launches Signature Premium Line DDR4

Patriot today announced its latest “Premium” DDR4, minus the pricing premium, in its Signature Premium standard DDR4 UDIMMs. And by standard we mean that XMP (automatic overclocking settings) is not required to get these to rated speeds and timings: All Signature Line UDIMMs use JEDEC-qualified settings.

Patriot Signature Premium DDR4 UDIMM w/ Heatshield SKU# Capacity Frequency Timings Voltage MSRP (USD) PSP44G240081H1 4GB (1x4GB) 2400Mhz 17-17-17-39 1.20V $27.99 PSP44G266681H1 4GB (1x4GB) 2666MHz 19-19-19-43 1.20V $27.99 PSP48G2400KH1 8GB (2x4GB) 2400Mhz 17-17-17-39 1.20V $49.99 PSP48G2666KH1 8GB (2x4GB) 2666MHz 19-19-19-43 1.20V $49.99 PSP48G240081H1 8GB (1x8GB) 2400Mhz 17-17-17-39 1.20V $49.99 PSP48G266681H1 8GB (1x8GB) 2666MHz 19-19-19-43 1.20V $49.99 PSP416G2400KH1 16GB (2x8GB) 2400Mhz 17-17-17-39 1.20V $52.99 PSP416G2666KH1 16GB (2x8GB) 2666MHz 19-19-19-43 1.20V $52.99 PSP416G24002H1 16GB (1x16GB) 2400Mhz 17-17-17-39 1.20V $96.99 PSP416G26662H1 16GB (1x16GB) 2666MHz 19-19-19-43 1.20V $96.99 PSP432G2666KH1 32GB (2x16GB) 2666MHz 19-19-19-43 1.20V $196.99

Heat spreaders set the Premium-branded modules apart from previous Patriot Signature Line products, while the low prices and Patriot-provided warranty set every Signature Line apart from “generic” memory. That low price will be enough to get many of us value-seekers onboard, and nobody said that we couldn’t try our hand at manual overclocking.

Packaged in single and two-DIMM kits at 4GB to 16GB per-module capacities, the availability fairy says that Signature Premium buyers will need to wait for the slow boat from Taiwan.