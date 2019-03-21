Philips Launches New Series of FreeSync Curved Monitors

by

Pegged for office work or entertainment, Philips has released its new E9 series of curved monitors, which includes a 32-inch monitor with QHD resolution and Philips' Ultra Wide Color technology, said to bring a wider spectrum of colors via "adjustments" to the chemical makeup of the color chips and LED backlights. It also released an additional 32-incher, plus a 27-incher that has Ultra Wide Color but lesser FHD resolution. All of these new additions use the familiar 1800R curvature.

Credit: PhilipsCredit: Philips

The new black / silver monitors use VA panels with Phillip’s Flicker-Free technology and LowBlue Mode to ease eye strain and provide a more comfortable viewing experience. The FreeSync panels have 178-degree viewing angles. The panels include two 3 W speakers and a stand, which has tilt functionality (5 degrees backward, 10 degrees forward). 

What about that so-called Ultra Wide Color? According to the specs, these panels cover 102 percent of the NTSC and 122.6 percent of the sRGB color gamuts. These values are a bit less than what we saw on the E8 series surprisingly, 103 percent and 126 percent, respectively.

Credit: PhilipsCredit: PhilipsAs noted, there are three monitors in the line – two 32-inch models, one QHD 2560x1440, the other FHD. The 27-inch model is also 1080p. Note that you might not want to sit to close to a 32-inch 1080p monitor as the DPI (dots per inch) will be a bit too light for some. 

All the new monitors sport a 250 nits brightness with a 3,000:1 contrast ratio, 75 Hz refresh rate and 5 ms (GTG) response time. 

The 32-inch WQHD (328E9FJAB) has an MSRP of $349.99, the 32-inch FHD (32E9QJAB) $249.99 and the 27-inch (278E9QJAB) is priced at $215.99. All monitors are available now.

Want to comment on this story? Let us know what you think in the Tom's Hardware Forums.

You'd Also Like

About the author
Joe Shields
Read more
Most Popular
  1. Best Gaming Monitor Deals in March 2019
  2. Best Gaming Monitors 2019: 4K, Budget and More
  3. Asus ROG Unveils Strix XG49VQ, a 49-inch Curved HDR 144 Hz Display
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2019 Purch All Rights Reserved.