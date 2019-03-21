Pegged for office work or entertainment, Philips has released its new E9 series of curved monitors, which includes a 32-inch monitor with QHD resolution and Philips' Ultra Wide Color technology, said to bring a wider spectrum of colors via "adjustments" to the chemical makeup of the color chips and LED backlights. It also released an additional 32-incher, plus a 27-incher that has Ultra Wide Color but lesser FHD resolution. All of these new additions use the familiar 1800R curvature.

Credit: Philips

The new black / silver monitors use VA panels with Phillip’s Flicker-Free technology and LowBlue Mode to ease eye strain and provide a more comfortable viewing experience. The FreeSync panels have 178-degree viewing angles. The panels include two 3 W speakers and a stand, which has tilt functionality (5 degrees backward, 10 degrees forward).



What about that so-called Ultra Wide Color? According to the specs, these panels cover 102 percent of the NTSC and 122.6 percent of the sRGB color gamuts. These values are a bit less than what we saw on the E8 series surprisingly, 103 percent and 126 percent, respectively.

Credit: PhilipsAs noted, there are three monitors in the line – two 32-inch models, one QHD 2560x1440, the other FHD. The 27-inch model is also 1080p. Note that you might not want to sit to close to a 32-inch 1080p monitor as the DPI (dots per inch) will be a bit too light for some.

All the new monitors sport a 250 nits brightness with a 3,000:1 contrast ratio, 75 Hz refresh rate and 5 ms (GTG) response time.

The 32-inch WQHD (328E9FJAB) has an MSRP of $349.99, the 32-inch FHD (32E9QJAB) $249.99 and the 27-inch (278E9QJAB) is priced at $215.99. All monitors are available now.

