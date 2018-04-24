Trending

Philips Momentum 43” Monitor Boasts 1000nit Peak Brightness For HDR

Philips announced a massive 43” monitor, the Momentum, that is capable of hitting 1000nit peak brightness for true HDR compatibility. The monitor also uses quantum-dot materials to achieve a wide color gamut and features Philip’s Ambiglow ambient lighting tech built in.

One of the most common complaints you hear about 4K monitors is that they make text too small. Many programs aren’t based on Windows’ built-in UI libraries and won’t scale with Windows’ UI-scaling option. Scaling itself is an issue because it’s effectively removing the screen real estate that you paid to have more of. If you’re happy with the pixel density of a traditional 24” 1080p screen but want more resolution, then you’re going to have to get a monitor that’s both higher resolution and larger. Philips thinks the perfect size for 4K enjoyment is 43”.

The company’s new Momentum monitor uses a 43” W-LED-backlit MVA panel with a claimed 97.6% coverage of DCI-P3. Unfortunately, the screen displays 10bit color through dithering (FRC) rather than being natively 10bit-capable. MVA LCD screens typically have a stronger static contrast ratio and faster response time than IPS screens, and this product keeps to this trend. It has a 4000:1 contrast ratio and 4ms G2G response time. Sweetening the Momentum’s screen performance is its wide-ranging refresh rate. It’s maximum refresh rate is more than double its minimum, so it should fully support AMD FreeSync with lower framerate compensation (LFC).

Beyond its above-average size, the monitor's two most interesting features are its peak brightness and integrated Ambiglow lighting. A 1000nit peak brightness, combined with the aforementioned wide color gamut, means that the Momentum can actually deliver some substance with its claim of HDR support. Many monitors now claim to support HDR because they have the necessary elements on the control interface to receive HDR content, but they cannot actually display the HDR content as it's intended because their screens either aren’t bright enough or cannot display certain colors.

The second feature, Ambiglow, is Philip’s ambient-lighting technology that detects the location and hue of colors on the screen and replicates them on external LEDs that surround the back and bottom of the monitor. Ambiglow doesn’t quite create an impression of screen content extending past the screen borders, but it promises to enhance color perception.

The Philips Momentum will be hitting retail this summer with an MSRP of $999.

Philips Momentum
Panel Type & BacklightMVA with W-LED Backlight
Screen Size & Aspect Ratio43” 16:9
Curve RadiusX
Max Resolution & Refresh3840 x 2160 @ 80Hz
FreeSync Range23 - 80Hz
Native Color Depth & Gamut8bit (10bit with FRC) - 100% sRGB, 97.6% DCI-P3
Response Time (GTG)4ms
Brightness1000nit peak
Speakers2 x 7W
Video Inputs1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort 1.2, 1 x Mini DisplayPort 1.2, 1 x USB-C
AudioUnknown
USB2 x USB 3.0 Type-A
Power ConsumptionUnknown
Panel Dimensions w/ Base (W x H x D) 976 x 661 x 264mm
10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • truerock 24 April 2018 20:30
    I agree - most individuals will probably do best with a 4K monitor in the 40" to 49" range.

    I do not want speakers or USB hubs in my PC monitors. The only think I want in my monitors (including TV monitors) is a monitor.
  • rinosaur 24 April 2018 20:40
    Windows scaling absolutely destroys the enjoyment of anything greater than 1080p (unless you like insanely large monitors)
  • AlistairAB 24 April 2018 21:24
    Woh, 80 hz support? Really? Might be my next monitor!!!
  • chicofehr 25 April 2018 03:36
    wow this could replace my 2560x1600 30" monitors and with the 80Hz makes it more gaming friendly. Does it have height adjustment? I want swivel too. It is a monitor but at least it appears to have VESA mounts but I wonder if there is any good monitor mounts meant for large monitors out there.
  • jfkeenan 25 April 2018 03:56
    80Hz? Shut up and take my money! I love the Philips 43" 4K I have now. But this one has faster response rate, it's way brighter, HDR support and 80 Hz! SOLD
  • trevor.hovelmeier 25 April 2018 11:18
    I have the previous 43" model and it's brilliant. Super immersive to have such a big screen and I often run a 3840 x 1600 sub-resolution to enjoy an ultrawide experience within this great screen. Very highly recommended.
  • noobzilla771 25 April 2018 19:05
    I'm currently using 50" Samsung 4K and it's too big. It's nice for gaming, but painful to read and do work on it. I have been looking for 40-49" 4K 120hz, but could not find any. This monitor is the closest to what I'm looking for.

    I have a 27" 110hz I use for FPS games, but 4K big screens are much more fun for RPG. I will experiment at home and downclock that monitor to 80hz to see if I'll be ok with 80hz. Sure it's better than 60hz, but $1000 is a huge purchase and should be something that I would want to use for at least 7 years.
  • TheOtherOne 26 April 2018 08:04
    My next monitor! When I also upgrade PC with Windows 10 probably by the end of this year.
  • noobzilla771 26 April 2018 15:08
    Just experimented with 80hz, 90hz, and 110hz. There's definitely noticeable improvement from 60hz to 80hz, but doesn't give me as much "wow" factor when I play at 110hz and leaves me wanting more. I set my monitor to 90hz and could settle with that. If this Philips can be overclocked to 90hz without problems, then I'm sold.
  • Lasselundberg 26 April 2018 21:28
    i bought their 40" 4K monitor with mva panel, and its awesome for gaming, really immersive...but once your just in windows browsing the narrow viewing angles would blur out the "clock", "start" button, forcing you to move your head to get a clear view....this aint noticed much in games...but as soon as i launched sony vegas the blurred menu items annoyed me immensely, and after a week it went back to amazon...now if it was curved that might fix things
