Pick Up Intel's 670p 2TB SSD for Just $62 and Boost Your Storage: Real Deals

Intel's 2TB 670p M.2 SSD is up for grabs for the sale price of $62. The PCIe Gen 3.0 drive is rated for read and write transfer rates of 3,500 and 2,500 MBps, making it a great option for a backup storage drive or a space to host your Steam library. It's not the fastest SSD on the block, but it's perfect for boosting your available storage space.

With the use of coupon code SAVE150, you can pick up this RTX 4070 Ti-powered Dell Alienware Aurora R15 for $2,349. Not only does this computer contain the 4070 Ti, but the Aurora 15 also sports an AMD Ryzen 9 7900X processor, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and a 2TB SSD.

Over at B&H Photo, we've spotted a great deal on this model of the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i 16 on sale for $1,269. This gaming laptop is powered by an Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU which makes it superb for playing the latest games with ease, and with the additional 32GBs of 5600MHz DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD, this gaming laptop is no slouch.

2TB Intel 670p SSD: now $62 at Amazon (was $69)

If you're looking for an inexpensive, but reliable and reasonably performant SSD, Intel's 670p fits the bill. The PCIe 3.0 drive is rated for read and write transfer rates of 3,500 and 2,500 MBps.

Alienware Aurora R15 (RTX 4070 Ti) Gaming Desktop: now $1,799 at Dell (was $2,499)

One of Dell's most powerful gaming desktops is on offer with an extra discount coupon. The Alienware Aurora R15 features Nvidia's RTX 4070 Ti GPU and a powerful CPU in the form of an AMD Ryzen 9 7900X processor. Other hardware specs include 32GB of DDR5 memory and a 2TB SSD for storage.

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i 16 (RTX 4060): now $1,269 at B&H Photo (was $1,799)

Powering a 16-inch 2560 x 1600 240Hz IPS screen is an Intel Core i7-13700HX processor, an RTX 4070 with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM, and 32GBs of 5600MHz DDR5 RAM, with a 1TB SSD.

(Model - 16IRX8)

MSI Aegis R 13NUC7-477US Gaming Desktop: now $1,199 at Newegg (was $1,399)

This powerful gaming desktop from MSI contains the latest Intel 13th Gen Core i7-13700KF processor with graphics provided by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GPU. There is also a comfortable amount of RAM with an included 16GB of DDR5, and a 2TB PCIe SSD for your OS and games library.

MSI Radeon RX 6800 Gaming Z Trio V1: now $399 at Newegg (was $469)

The smaller brother of the RX 6800 XT, this card is a little slower but still contains a respectable 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM and a 256-bit memory bus. The MSI Radeon RX 6800 Gaming Z Trio V1 comes with 3840 cores and a boost clock of 2155MHz.

