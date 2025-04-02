WD's Blue SN5000 4TB SSD is only $209 while supplies last

Whether it's a gaming rig or a PC setup for productivity work, there's always a need for decent capacity in whatever storage solution you choose. Internal SSDs are convenient and speedy, with capacities ranging from 250GB to 8TB. As file sizes (especially with games) grow, the need to upgrade storage increases. At the moment, 2TB is the price-per-capacity sweet spot, but if you can get your hands on anything bigger, it's certainly a bonus. Today's deal is on one of those drives, a 4TB SSD that offers that sought-after capacity at a great price.

The WD Blue SN5000 4TB is on sale at Amazon for just $209, a superb price for a 4TB SSD with good performance stats. Get the most out of that M.2 slot by sticking in a large-capacity SSD at an affordable price. The SN5000 is perfect for the PlayStation 5 and laptops with limited space, as the SSD is single-sided and takes up less room.

This capable 4TB SSD uses Kioxia 162-Layer BiCS6 QLC flash memory, but don't let the use of QLC put you off, as this SSD rivals the speeds of earlier 3D TLC flash generation drives, including the 500GB to 2TB SN5000 drives. The sequential read/write speeds of the WD Blue SN5000 are 5,500 / 5,000 MB/s, respectively, making this PCIe Gen 4 drive more than fast enough for use in a gaming PC or the PlayStation 5 games console.

WD_Blue SN5000 SSD (4TB): now $209 at Amazon (was $299)

At the time of writing the stocks of these drives were limited to 20 units, so we're not sure how long this drive will be on offer.

