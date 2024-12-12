Best Holiday SSD and Hard Drive Deals 2024

Upgrading your computer's SSD is a game-changer, giving you more performance, more capacity, or both. Whether it's picking up a speedy new boot drive or adding secondary storage that increases your capacity, you can find some amazing holiday deals on the best SSDs.

Some of the best times to find a bargain storage upgrade for your PC or laptop are during sales events, but we do see discounts outside of these peak trading extravaganzas. We've seen the prices of storage creep up steadily the last year, and probably will never see the lows of 2023, but there are still relative bargains to be had. Recently we've seen large 8TB SSDs like the WD Black SN850X fall to $549 and our favorite Samsung 990 Pro 4TB hit $270. Some of the best-value SSDs are in the 2TB range with prices starting from as low as $89 for Silicon Power's UD90.

Be alert when looking at SSDs as not every drive is born equal and worthy of your money or a place of honor in your PC. Differences in controllers, QLC, or TLC NAND, with or without DRAM can all affect the performance of your drive. That's why we've listed the best SSD deals below. Many of these drives are listed on our SSD Benchmark hierarchy so you can see how they stack up to the competition. You can also track the latest SSD prices on all the key drives, even if they are not on sale.

Best SSD Deals

WD Black SN850X 4TB SSD: now $296 at Amazon (was $699)

The SN850X is a speedy PCIe 4.0 SSD for PCs, laptops, and the PlayStation 5. The drive boasts a sequential performance that peaks at 7,300 MB/s reads and 6,600 MB/s writes. See our review of the WD Black SN850X for more information.

WD Black SN850X 2TB SSD with Heatsink: now $149 at Amazon (was $199)

Perfect for a PS5 upgrade (or your PC), this superfast Gen 4 PCIe 4.0 SSD boasts rated read and write speeds of 7,300 and 6,600 MBps for blistering performance in gaming and programs that can make use of the drive's high bandwidth. This particular version comes with an included heatsink to help keep the SSD cool and reduce the chances of thermal throttling when under consistently high loads.

WD Black SN850X 2TB SSD: now $149 at WD (was $179)

2TB of fast storage for $89 represents the best of both worlds. Low price and high capacity storage. The SN850X is a speedy PCIe 4.0 SSD for PCs, laptops, and the PlayStation 5. The drive boasts a sequential performance that peaks at 7,300 MB/s reads and 6,600 MB/s writes. See our review of the WD Black SN850X for more information.

WD_BLACK SN850X 1TB SSD: now $89 at Amazon (was $159)

This SSD is notably fast and can reach read/write speeds as high as 7300 / 6300 Mbps. It uses a WD Proprietary controller and connects using a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface.

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD: now $169 at Amazon (was $249)

The fastest PCIe 4.0 SSD you can get, the Samsung 990 Pro offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,450 and 6,900 MB/s, respectively, along with 1.4 and 1.55 million IOPS. See our Samsung 990 Pro Review for more details.

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB with heatsink: now $184 at Best Buy (was $229)

The Samsung 980 Pro is a lightning-fast PCIe 4.0 SSD that delivers sequential read and write speeds up to 7,000 MB/s and 5,100 MB/s, respectively. See our review of the Samsung 980 Pro for more information.

Samsung SSD 980 1TB SSD: now $79 at Amazon (was $129)

Samsung has a great reputation for quality SSDs, and the Samsung 980 SSD continues that legacy. It lacks DRAM but packs extremely fast NAND and generally outpaces similarly priced budget SSDs. The 980 delivers sequential speeds of 3,500MB/s read and 3,000MB/s write.

Samsung T9 Portable 4TB SSD: now $329 at Amazon (was $399)

The Samsung T9 portable SSD 4TB edition is available right now for its lowest price to date. This SSD can reach read/write speeds as high as 2000 Mbps.

Crucial P3 Plus 4TB SSD: now $237 at Amazon (was $359)

The Crucial P3 Plus is in a crowded market for budget PCIe 4.0 drives, managing to stand out by offering higher capacities. This is an efficient, capable drive but not without its caveats. The Crucial P3 Plus comes with up to 5000MB/s sequential reads and a random read/write performance of 650K/900K IOPS.

Crucial P3 Plus 2TB SSD: now $117 at Best Buy (was $169)

Crucial’s P3 Plus isn’t the best-performing drive by any measure, as we saw in our review. But it’s a PCIe 4.0 model rated to top 5,000 MB/s sequential reads and 4,200 MB/s writes, with a good 5-year warranty.

Crucial P3 1TB SSD: now $61 at Best Buy (was $89)

This budget-oriented PCIe 3.0 NVME SSD promises sequential read and write speeds of 3,500 and 3,000 MBps. It performed well on our tests and is extremely power efficient, making it great for laptops.

Silicon Power UD90 2TB SSD: now $94 at Newegg (was $119)

This SSD is suitable for casual and gaming use with impressively high speeds capping out at 5000 / 4800 Mbps. It uses an NVMe Gen 4 interface and has a 2TB storage capacity.

Silicon Power NVMe 2TB SSD: now $87 at Newegg (was $102)

This is a more affordable SSD with moderate read/write speeds of 2200 / 1600 Mbps. It uses a PCIe 3.0 x4 interface and has a 2TB storage capacity.

TeamGroup MP44Q 4TB SSD: now $205 at Amazon (was $225)

This well-priced drive offers a massive 4TB capacity and stunning PCIe Gen 4.0 performance. With sequential read/write speeds of 7,400/6,500MB/s, this drive is more than enough for your gaming needs, whether for a PC or PlayStation 5 console.

TeamGroup MP34 2TB SSD: now $91 at Newegg (was $399)

When we reviewed the MP34 back in 2019, it was an excellent value, offering solid performance (it’s rated to 3,500/2,900 MB/s sequential reads/writes) and high endurance at competitive pricing.

Solidigm P41 Plus 2TB SSD: now $149 at Newegg (was $169)

With sequential read/write speeds of 4125/3325 MBps, this 2TB drive is great value and performance in one small package. We reviewed the P41 Plus and found it a modest SSD, but at this price, it's a good choice for a second storage or games library drive.

Best External SSD / HDD / NAS Deals

Western Digital 8TB WD Red Pro NAS Internal Hard Drive HDD: now $239 at Amazon (was $239)

This 3.5" high-performance drive is good for desktop PCs or NAS. It spins at a speedy 7,200 RPM, has 256MB of cache, tops out at 235 MB/s, and has a five-year warranty.

Crucial X10 Pro 1TB Portable SSD: now $101 at Amazon (was $112)

The Crucial X10 Pro 1TB dishes out up to 2,100 / 2,000 MB/s of sequential read/write throughput over the USB 3.2 2x2 interface. It also supports 256-bit AES encryption and comes with a USB Type-C to Type-C cable.

20TB Seagate Exos X20: now $359 with promo code at Newegg (was $699)

This massive 20TB 7,200 RPM drive can store more than its fair share of data. It has 256MB of cache and is one of the fastest HDDs around.



Use code EPDZAA23 to take $20 off and get this price.

WD Elements 16TB Desktop External Hard Drive: now $279 at Amazon (was $309)

This drive uses speedy CMR magnetic recording tech and spins at 5,400 RPM. This is a 'Shuckable' drive, meaning it can be popped out of the enclosure and used in a PC, but that does void the warranty.

Samsung T7 Shield 1TB Portable SSD: now $99 at Amazon (was $169)

The Samsung T7 Shield 1TB features up to 1,050/1,000 of sequential read/write throughput and connects using a USB-C or USB Gen 3 connection. It also has an IP65 shock, dust, and water resistance rating.

Samsung T7 1TB Portable SSD: now $99 at Amazon (was $159)

This 1TB SSD comes in three colors grey, blue, and red. It has read/write speeds as fast as 1050/1000 MB/s and connects using a USB 3.2 interface.

SSD Deals: What to Look For

SATA or NVMe: SSDs either use the SATA or NVMe interface, with the latter being as much as six times faster (or more). All 2.5-inch drives are SATA, but M.2 drives could be either NVMe or SATA interface, though the latter is now rare. If you have a desktop or laptop that was built in the last 5 years, it almost certainly supports NVMe, which is faster. As SATA is old news, most of the best SSD deals are on NVMe drives.



SSDs either use the SATA or NVMe interface, with the latter being as much as six times faster (or more). All 2.5-inch drives are SATA, but M.2 drives could be either NVMe or SATA interface, though the latter is now rare. If you have a desktop or laptop that was built in the last 5 years, it almost certainly supports NVMe, which is faster. As SATA is old news, most of the best SSD deals are on NVMe drives. 2.5-inch or M.2: Most internal SSDs are either 2.5-inch or M.2 form factor. 2.5-inch drives connect to SATA ports and can replace old-school mechanical hard drives. M.2 drives look like RAM sticks and plug into dedicated M.2 ports. You won't find that many deals on 2.5-inch drives, but they can be useful for bulk storage as many motherboards have a ton of SATA ports but only two M.2 slots.



Most internal SSDs are either 2.5-inch or M.2 form factor. 2.5-inch drives connect to SATA ports and can replace old-school mechanical hard drives. M.2 drives look like RAM sticks and plug into dedicated M.2 ports. You won't find that many deals on 2.5-inch drives, but they can be useful for bulk storage as many motherboards have a ton of SATA ports but only two M.2 slots. PCIe 3, 4 or 5: If you're buying an NVMe SSD, you can choose among PCIe 3, 4 or 5 interfaces with speeds increasing from a maximum of around 3,500 MBps sequential reads and writes to 8,000 MBps and 14,000 MBps. At this point, PCIe 4 drives are mainstream and offer the best value. PCIe 5 drives are extraordinarily expensive, require a newer-gen platform that supports them, and also generate a fair amount of heat. We're seeing the best SSD deals on PCIe 4 drives which is the best standard for most people.



If you're buying an NVMe SSD, you can choose among PCIe 3, 4 or 5 interfaces with speeds increasing from a maximum of around 3,500 MBps sequential reads and writes to 8,000 MBps and 14,000 MBps. At this point, PCIe 4 drives are mainstream and offer the best value. PCIe 5 drives are extraordinarily expensive, require a newer-gen platform that supports them, and also generate a fair amount of heat. We're seeing the best SSD deals on PCIe 4 drives which is the best standard for most people. Capacity: 2TB seems to be the sweet spot for price and performance, with decent 2TB, PCIe 4 NVMe drives going for around $89 or less and high-performance ones in the sub $170 range. If you can splurge, go for a 4TB drive, which could cost anywhere from $150 for a low-end drive, up to $300 for a high-end one. If you really need to save money, a decent 1TB drive can cost $70 or less. However, the top SSD deals this year are definitely on 2 and 4TB capacities.

