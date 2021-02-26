PNY Lists Mini-ITX GeForce RTX 3060 With an Incredibly Long Name

Not a lot of companies have announced Mini-ITX versions of their Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060-based graphics cards so far, but among them is PNY, one of Nvidia's premier partners. One store in Germany claims to have stock of PNY's GeForce RTX 3060 board designed for compact machines, and there are three things that immediately attract attention: a minimalist design, integrated addressable RGB lights, and a very long name.

From a specifications point of view, PNY's GeForce RTX 3060 12GB XLR8 Gaming Revel Epic-X RGB Single Fan Edition is a rather regular Nvidia GA106-300-based graphics card with 12GB of GDDR6 memory. The board has a stock 1320 MHz clock, which boosts up to 1807 MHz, slightly higher than a stock RTX 3060 12GB. It carries a single-fan dual-slot cooling system, requires an eight-pin auxiliary PCIe power plug, and features four display connectors: three DisplayPort 1.4a and a single HDMI 2.1 port.

(Image credit: PNY)

The card looks as minimalistic as some of its Mini-ITX counterparts from other manufacturers, but since it has integrated Epic-X RGB lighting, it immediately attracts the attention of enthusiasts and modders. Not all components aimed at Mini-ITX builds feature RGB LEDs, so for this PNY deserves praise.

(Image credit: PNY)

PNY formally added its Mini-ITX GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card to the lineup a few weeks ago. Meanwhile, it is already listed at Amazon.NL with availability date of February 25, 2021. The board is not currently available, but the listing may indicate that the online store expects it to hit its virtual shelves shortly. Unfortunately, Amazon does not publish any information about pricing of the graphics card.