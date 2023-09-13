Intel 14th-Gen Raptor Lake Refresh Launch Date Leaked

Intel is set to launch its 14th Generation Core 'Raptor Lake Refresh' processors for desktops on October 17, 2023, according to reports from HKEPC and VideoCardz. Traditionally, Intel will start the rollout of its new desktop CPUs with SKUs with unlocked multipliers aimed at enthusiasts.

Intel is reportedly set to release three new desktop processors on October 17: the new flagship Core i9-14900K/KF, Core i7-14700K/KF, and Core i5-14600K/KF, which all have a chance to be among of the best CPUs for gaming. These CPUs will be compatible with existing Intel 600- and Intel 700-series motherboards if they have an appropriate BIOS. Keep in mind that we are dealing with unofficial information that may be inaccurate. Furthermore, Intel may still alter its plans since it is still over a month before the alleged official launch.

You can see the latest leaked feed and speeds for these chips here. Although Intel's 14th Generation Core 'Raptor Lake Refresh' processors rely on the same silicon as its predecessors, the new family of CPUs promises to offer considerable performance advantages over existing Intel products. The new flagship boosts clock speeds for its high-performance and energy-efficiency cores, which will improve its performance both in single-threaded and multi-threaded workloads. Other SKUs will gain performance thanks to both an increase in core count and higher frequencies.

For example, Intel's Core i7-14700K will pack eight Performance cores clocked at 3.40 GHz – 5.60 GHz and 12 Efficiency cores, which is four cores more than the Core i7-13700K has. This will make the new part designed for demanding gamers considerably more capable than its ancestor.

It is noteworthy that Intel's 14th Generation Core family for laptops will rely on both next-generation Meteor Lake and Raptor Lake Refresh CPUs.