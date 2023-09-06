Intel Raptor Lake Refresh: Entire Lineup Revealed in New Leak

Intel's 14th Generation Raptor Lake Refresh processors should be here anytime now — October, if you trust recent leaks. Despite only subtle changes in specifications, Raptor Lake Refresh will fight for a spot on the list of best CPUs.

As with any significant Intel processor launch, the high-end K-series models will hit the market first and the more budget-friendly SKUs will arrive a few months later. That's just how Intel operates. Therefore, the Core i9-14900K, Core i7-14700K, and Core i5-14600K will, in all likelihood, be the first Raptor Lake Refresh processors that consumers can purchase. By now, we probably have a good idea of the specifications for the trio of K-series chips. However, the non-K models don't always get enough attention.

Hardware leaker YuuKi_AnS has revealed the alleged specifications for Intel's entire Raptor Lake Refresh product stack. The processors are labeled as qualification samples (QS), pre-production chips. This means the specs could differ slightly from the retail product — so sprinkle some salt over the specs, for now.

Being a routine refresh, it shouldn't be surprising that Intel will continue using three different dies for Raptor Lake Refresh. The B0 die (8P-16E) powers the SKUs from the Core i5-14600 and up, while the C0 (8P+8E) die targets models from the Core i5-14400 to Core i5-14500T. On the contrary, the H0 (6P+0E) die, which is the lowest of the trio, will be inside the Intel 300 to Core i3-14100T chips.

Intel 14th Generation Raptor Lake Refresh Specifications*

Swipe to scroll horizontally Processor Configuration P-core / E-core Base Clock (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) PBP (W) Stepping Memory Support ECC Support Core i9-14900KF 8P + 16E 3.2 / 2.4 36 125 B0 DDR4-3200 / DDR5-5600 No Core i9-14900K 8P + 16E 3.2 / 2.5 36 125 B0 DDR4-3200 / DDR5-5600 Yes Core i9-14900F 8P + 16E 2.0 / 1.5 36 65 B0 DDR4-3200 / DDR5-5600 No Core i9-14900T 8P + 16E 1.1 / 0.8 36 35 B0 DDR4-3200 / DDR5-5600 Yes Core i9-14900 8P + 16E 2.0 / 1.5 36 65 B0 DDR4-3200 / DDR5-5600 Yes Core i7-14700KF 8P + 12E 3.4 / 2.5 33 125 B0 DDR4-3200 / DDR5-5600 No Core i7-14700K 8P + 12E 3.4 / 2.5 33 125 B0 DDR4-3200 / DDR5-5600 Yes Core i7-14700F 8P + 12E 2.1 / 1.5 33 65 B0 DDR4-3200 / DDR5-5600 No Core i7-14700T 8P + 12E 1.3 / 0.9 33 35 B0 DDR4-3200 / DDR5-5600 Yes Core i7-14700 8P + 12E 2.1 / 1.5 33 65 B0 DDR4-3200 / DDR5-5600 Yes Core i5-14600KF 6P + 8E 3.5 / 2.6 24 125 B0 DDR4-3200 / DDR5-5600 No Core i5-14600K 6P + 8E 3.5 / 2.6 24 125 B0 DDR4-3200 / DDR5-5600 Yes Core i5-14600T 6P + 8E 1.8 / 1.3 24 35 B0 DDR4-3200 / DDR5-5600 Yes Core i5-14600 6P + 8E 2.7 / 2.0 24 65 B0 DDR4-3200 / DDR5-5600 Yes Core i5-14500T 6P + 8E 1.7 / 1.2 24 35 C0 DDR4-3200 / DDR5-4800 Yes Core i5-14500 6P + 8E 2.6 / 1.9 24 65 C0 DDR4-3200 / DDR5-4800 Yes Core i5-14400T 6P + 4E 1.5 / 1.1 20 35 C0 DDR4-3200 / DDR5-4800 No Core i5-14400F 6P + 4E 2.5 / 1.8 20 65 C0 DDR4-3200 / DDR5-4800 No Core i5-14400 6P + 8E 2.5 / 1.8 20 65 C0 DDR4-3200 / DDR5-4800 No Core i5-14400F 6P + 4E 2.5 / 1.8 20 65 B0 DDR4-3200 / DDR5-4800 No Core i5-14400 6P + 4E 2.5 / 1.8 20 65 B0 DDR4-3200 / DDR5-4800 No Core i5-14100T 4P + 0E 2.7 / N/A 12 35 H0 DDR4-3200 / DDR5-4800 No Core i5-14100F 4P + 0E 3.5 / N/A 12 58 H0 DDR4-3200 / DDR5-4800 No Core i5-14100 4P + 0E 3.5 / N/A 12 60 H0 DDR4-3200 / DDR5-4800 No Intel 300T 2P + 0E 3.4 6 35 H0 DDR4-3200 / DDR5-4800 Yes Intel 300 2P + 0E 3.9 6 46 H0 DDR4-3200 / DDR5-4800 Yes

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

The only Raptor Lake Refresh processors getting a core upgrade are the Core i7 models. With regular Raptor Lake, the Core i7 SKUs had an 8P + 8E design. Intel upgraded the chips to an 8P + 12E layout with four more E-cores. The other Core i9, Core i5, and Core i3 processors only savor a slight increase in clock speeds. According to Intel's alleged internal performance projections, the refresh may only be up to 3% faster than the existing chips. In the case of the Core i7 models, they may provide up to 17% better multi-threading performance due to the additional E-cores, according to MSI's estimate.

The Core i5-14400's specifications are a bit iffy. It could have a 6P + 8E configuration or a slower 6P + 4E design. This is an essential SKU for budget gamers. The current Core i5-13400, which features a 6P + 4E arrangement, is the overall best processor for gaming. It would be huge if the Core i5-14400 received the same E-core upgrade as the Core i7 SKUs.

The Intel 300 and Intel 300T are two of the more exciting SKUs. The dual-core processors appear to replace Intel's Pentium Gold and Celeron processors. The chipmaker hasn't released a desktop Pentium Gold or Celeron chip since Alder Lake. (Remember that Raptor Lake stopped with the quad-core Core i3-13100.) Intel hasn't neglected the entry-level SKUs with Raptor Lake Refresh on this occasion.

(Image credit: YuuKi_AnS/X)

TeamGroup's recently announced JEDEC-compliant DDR5-6400 memory had many (us included) thinking that Raptor Lake Refresh had the potential to support DDR5-6400 natively. However, YuuKi_AnS' leaked specifications say the opposite — memory support on Raptor Lake Refresh is left unchanged. All processors support DDR4-3200; however, DDR5 support varies from one chip to another. Only the Core i5-14600 and above supports DDR5-5600, while the remaining models are stuck with DDR5-4800.

EEC memory support is a mess, though. For example, the Core i9-14900K is OK with ECC memory, but its F-series and KF-series counterparts lack support. The Core i3-14100 and Core i5-14400 don't support EEC memory, but the plebeian Intel 300 and Intel 300T do. If you plan to build a server out of Raptor Lake Refresh or use ECC memory, it would be wise to visit the processor's product page before deciding which chip you want. Remember that only the W680 chipset has ECC support, and Intel didn't release a 700-series equivalent. It's not an issue since Raptor Lake Refresh is drop-in compatible with the LGA1700 with a small motherboard firmware.

Raptor Lake Refresh is rumored to present a 15% premium over regular Raptor Lake. We're just a month away from finding out whether the performance that the former brings is worth spending 15% extra on.