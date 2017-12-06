PowerColor Launches Another eGPU Graphics Dock

PowerColor released a new external graphics enclosure called the Gaming Station.

We first saw the eGPU device back at Computex, when the company was simply referring to it as “Gaming Box.” This isn’t the first eGPU dock from PowerColor; the company already released a similar device called the Devil Box, and it has been rather quiet about the Gaming Box since it was first revealed. However, the renamed Gaming Station has now made its official debut.

The PowerColor Gaming Station is a Thunderbolt 3-powered external graphics enclosure measuring in at 343.2 x 163 x 245mm. It’s compatible with both AMD Radeon (via AMD XConnect technology) and Nvidia GeForce and Quadro graphics cards measuring up to 310mm in length. The dock features a 550W SFX power supply, giving it enough juice to power top-tier graphics cards. Although the Gaming Station is able to accommodate Nvidia’s flagship GPU, the GTX 1080 Ti, AMD graphics compatibility stops at the RX 500 series, leaving the recently released Radeon RX Vega 64 and RX Vega 56 out of the running.

The dock also sports five USB 3.0 ports (two on the front, three in the back) in addition to the Thunderbolt 3 Type-C port (which is used to connect the PC). A gigabit Ethernet port also gives users more networking options for their attached Thunderbolt 3-equipped mobile device.

Pricing and availability of the PowerColor Gaming Station is still unknown, but with CES just around the corner, we may be seeing it sooner than later.