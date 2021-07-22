Powercolor Radeon RX 6600 XT Listed by New Zealand Retailer

New Zealand retailer PB Tech has listed three of PowerColor's upcoming Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics cards, ahead of the new AMD GPU's official launch. However, MSRP continues to be a waking dream for anyone interested in getting a current GPU. Prices have been set at $1,248.99 New Zealand dollars, which convert to approximately $869 USD. Via VideoCardz.

The listed graphics cards include the RX 6600 XT Fighter (an entry-level solution which typically sports a dual-fan cooling solution with a simple black shroud), the RX 6600 XT Hellhound (also a dual-fan solution, with white PCB and shroud), and the RX 6600 XT Red Devil, which sits at the top PowerColor's RX 6600 XT lineup in both cooling design and clockspeed. All of them are listed for the same $869 USD, and there are only placeholder images for now. Pricing also appears to be a placeholder, since the same store lists the RX 6700 XT Hellhound for the same $869 as these three cards.

Placeholder images, and hopefully placeholder pricing as well. (Image credit: PBTech)

The RX 6600 XT is currently rumored for an August 11th launch; official pricing details are yet to be known. However, this particular card won't be available via a reference AMD design, which also means it won't be available for direct purchase via AMD - practically the only place where users can currently still snag an RX 6000-series graphics card at MSRP. Perhaps the introduction of this AMD model to the retail space, and its anticipated volume of units, could help accelerate the currently parachuting pricing for current-gen cards from AMD and NVIDIA. Then again, maybe not.