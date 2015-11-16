Trending

PQI Announces USB 3.1 Type-C Hub With Type A Ports

Power Quotient International (PQI) announced the PQI Connect 314 USB Type-C multi-port hub, which can be used to add USB Type-A ports to modern devices equipped with Type-C ports only.

Modern devices such as Apple's MacBook; some recent and upcoming smartphones, tablets and laptops; and even recent motherboards for desktop PCs come equipped with USB 3.1 Type-C ports. The new interface offers maximum bandwidth up to 10 Gbps, but the port is completely different from the USB ports that have been around for over a decade. To ease the transition to the new standard, PQI has developed a hub with legacy ports for all your existing peripherals.

The PQI Connect 314 USB Type-C multi-port hub connects to a free USB Type-C port. It offers a single USB Type-C port for additional devices along with three Type-A ports that operate on the USB 3.1 protocol and offer backwards compatibility to USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 devices.

The PQI Connect 314 USB Type-C multi-port hub has been designed to be used with any number of devices. It does not require a driver; it simply attaches to a USB Type-C port on the device. The company said the hub is launching but did not give specifics on pricing.

  • chicofehr 16 November 2015 19:08
    Most of my mice still have usb 1.1 as well as many of they keyboards so I couldn't use them on this.
  • FlayerSlayer 16 November 2015 21:44
    Most of my mice still have usb 1.1 as well as many of they keyboards so I couldn't use them on this.
    I would be very surprised if this doesn't still work with USB 1.1 devices, wording of this article notwithstanding.
  • alextheblue 17 November 2015 01:03
    I would be very surprised if this doesn't still work with USB 1.1 devices, wording of this article notwithstanding.
    Yeah they probably would work fine. But let's face it, if you need a device like this, you're using a very expensive modern mobile device... I don't think a cheap new mouse would blow your budget! You could even spring for a newfangled "wireless" mouse. FUTURE!
  • McWhiskey 17 November 2015 13:46
    At worst this is a simple stop gap. All your old accessories work until you WANT to upgrade. You are no longer forced into it.
  • 2Be_or_Not2Be 17 November 2015 15:39
    So are those three Type-A ports (and what looks like 1 Type-C) USB 3.1 Gen 2 or Gen 1? I can't tell from the pictures or the article.

    P.S. I also hate that we even have a "Gen 1" - should have all been what was named Gen 2 from the outset.
