You Can Preorder AMD Ryzen CPUs Now

By AMD 

Earlier today, we published our most detailed look to date at AMD’s new Ryzen CPUs, which for now include the Ryzen 7 1800X ($499), 1700X ($399), and 1700 ($329), and you can already preorder the chips from numerous outlets, including Amazon and Newegg (see below).

However, note that although the PC enthusiast community has been frothing at the mouth in anticipation of Ryzen CPUs, and although from what we know so far they look promising, it’s odd that AMD is letting people plunk down their money on products that no one has actually officially tested.

Sure, AMD presented a few of its own internal cherry-picked benchmarks, but that tells us very little about the CPUs’ actual performance. We would not deign to recommend (or not recommend) a product we haven’t tested, and we have not yet tested Ryzen.

In other words, AMD is asking you to pay for the promise of performance. Perhaps you’re willing to take the leap of faith based on what we do know about Ryzen, or perhaps you were always going to buy one of these CPUs and are worried that if you don’t preorder, the supply might run dry.

We will test these CPUs as soon as it’s possible, and when that time comes, we’ll offer our official recommendations on them. In the meantime, preorder if you just can’t wait.

  • WRXSTIGuy 22 February 2017 20:44
    I have always liked AMD and wish that they would be competitive again. Now they hope to have that chance. Much as I would love to have a Ryzen system, about 5 years ago I invested in an Intel 3930k Sandy Bridge CPU. It is a 6 core with 12 threads and its clocked at 3.2ghz stock. I have been running it at 4.5ghz for the last 5 years and still today is outperforms many of the newer offerings. I do not have a need to upgrade other than that itch that wants me to build another system. I will keep a close eye on Ryzen and perhaps one day have a chance to build a system using it.
  • mgalyan 22 February 2017 20:46
    When is the rest of the line supposed to launch?
  • 22 February 2017 21:24
    Having i7 5930k for years now running 4.6Ghz, really don't have need for Ryzen as it still offer crazy performance. I am sure for people who want to build a new system Ryzen will be a good choice.
  • 22 February 2017 21:24
    The most appealing is 1700x
  • Rhinofart 22 February 2017 21:31
    Well, my 980x Extreme finally packed it in. Over 6 years of it running at well over a 1Ghz overclock :( I may just go without a gaming system for a bit, and see how these Ryzens perform. Perhaps, I'll build a new rig out of the 1800x
  • old_newbie 22 February 2017 21:36
    "it’s odd that AMD is letting people plunk down their money on products that no one has actually officially tested."

    Huh? This is not "odd" at all (for AMD or any company). Why, then, is anything up for pre-order? How about: gauging interest, adjusting initial production runs, appeasing/capitalizing on early adopters, guaranteeing sales for your distribution partners...I could go on and on. Offering pre-orders is the marketing world we live in now.
  • JamesSneed 22 February 2017 22:05
    19334128 said:
    When is the rest of the line supposed to launch?

    These three CPU's are it until Q2.
  • bigdragon 22 February 2017 22:13
    I am so glad we have competition in the CPU space again. Next time it won't cost me an arm and a leg to have something better than the mainstream Intel quad-core. I've seen enough pre-release leaks and information to decide AMD is back in the game. It's too soon for me to upgrade, but this competition will hopefully translate into lower prices and better performance in a couple years!
  • martinisv2 22 February 2017 22:14
    On Newegg.ca it's 03/02/2017 for all 3 models
  • hixbot 22 February 2017 22:23
    I have no issues with pre-ordering something before you know everything about it. But I do take issue with paying a massive premium for early access because of high demand and poor supply. I'll be patient and buy a cpu (intel or amd, depends on best value in my book) when ryzen has its expected effect: raising the performance per dollar.
