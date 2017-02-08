'Project Cars 2' Trailer Surfaces, Release Date Set For Late 2017

Slightly Mad Studios is at it again. The development team just released the first trailer for Project Cars 2, the sequel to its well-known racing simulator.

The studio boasted that it will feature the “largest track roster of any console racing game ever,” but it didn’t provide an exact number. Regardless, the game will provide an authentic racing experience with LiveTrack 3.0, a system within the game that mimics real-world transitions between different types of road surfaces. In addition to this system, your vehicle will also behave differently depending on the current weather. And, in addition to the usual tracks, you’ll also get to drive vehicles on off-road terrain such as ice and dirt.

Fans can expect new vehicles and motorsport classes, but the studio was vague on other gameplay changes. As in the previous game, you’ll be able to compete with your friends online, but you can also take it up a notch with online championships or even take part in a professional event thanks to the game’s “eSports functionalities.”

If you have a virtual reality (VR) headset, you’re in luck: Slightly Mad Studios confirmed that Project Cars 2 will support virtual reality headsets, but the company didn't provide any specific details as to which VR head-mounted displays will work with the game. It's also worth noting that the original game supported both the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. However, if you want to stick to the good 'ol computer screen, the game will support a maximum resolution of 12K (11,520 x 2,160).

You won't have to wait long for Project Cars 2: the game's expected to debut in late 2017 for the PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Hopefully the above trailer will be enough to hold you over.

