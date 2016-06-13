id Software Reveals 'Quake Champions'

We’re getting another Quake game. Bethesda kicked off its E3 event last night with a short trailer for Quake Champions that featured the fast-paced, brutal combat that made the series so popular.

The game is developed by id Software, with help from Saber Interactive. In addition to revealing the trailer, the developer mentioned that you’ll be able to play the new game at 120 Hz and that it will have unlocked frame rates. Unfortunately, the developers didn’t provide any more details about the upcoming game.

Appropriately enough, we’ll hear about the title at Quakecon in two months. The convention that bears the game’s name is the perfect venue for the developers to talk about the game as well as present an early demo to the franchise’s biggest fans.

