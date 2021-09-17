Raspberry Pi CM4 Powers Camera Hat for Wireless OBS Streaming

Streaming online is more popular than ever, but maker Cearka_larue was feeling a bit tethered to the PC and decided to take things mobile with this clever Raspberry Pi -powered wireless camera project .

According to Cearka_larue, the setup streams directly to OBS without the requirement of any additional software on the PC. It can stream at least 30 frames per second (fps) and consumes just enough power to last a few hours using a small USB battery.

Initial prototypes were constructed with a Raspberry Pi Zero W, but this limited the performance by capping the resolution output to 1280 x 720. This edition was developed using a Raspberry Pi CM4 module for its superior performance capabilities.

Cearka_larue created a custom IO board using Gumstix to keep the overall build small and wearable. This IO board uses USB Type-C for power, features a camera port, Wi-Fi on/off button, a reset button as well as a microSD card slot.

The best Raspberry Pi projects are ones you can recreate yourself, and Cearka_larue was kind enough to share a parts list for interested makers. It’s built on top of an 8GB wireless CM4 module with an external antenna, uses the custom Gumstix IO board, and sports a Raspberry Pi HQ camera to capture video.