Raspberry Pi LTD Receives Investment From Sony Semiconductor Solutions

In a press release, Sony Semiconductor Solutions (SSS) has announced an agreement to make a minority stake in Raspberry Pi LTD with a view to forming a strategic collaborative Edge AI development framework.

Sony's press release states that "Through this strategic investment, we aim to strengthen the relationship between the two companies and provide a development platform for SSS's edge AI solutions to the community of Raspberry Pi users around the world." The edge AI solution being AITRIOS, an AI based sensing platform which sits at the "edge" between our data and the cloud.

Teruji Shimizu, President and CEO of Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation states that "Our AITRIOS" platform , which supports the development of unique and diverse solutions using edge AI devices, has formed a partnership with Raspberry Pi Ltd., which has the world's largest developer community, to develop Raspberry Pi We are very excited to offer our users and developer community a unique development experience. ” What this means is up for debate. But a statement from Raspberry Pi CEO Eben Upton reads as Sony using Raspberry Pi boards in its AITRIOS developer platform. "This collaboration further expands our relationship and introduces products using Sony Semiconductor Solutions' AI technology into the Raspberry Pi ecosystem. This will allow users to use machine learning at the edge to create new attractions. We will help you to build a realistic application." We have written to Upton for further comment and clarification on the press release and statements therein.

Sony has long ties with Raspberry Pi. Millions of Raspberry Pi have poured out from its factory in Pencoed, Wales. But SBCs are not the only Raspberry Pi product made in collaboration with Sony. The recent Camera Module 3, High Quality cameras and Global Shutter camera all uses Sony lenses. What this partnership with SSS will bring remains to be seen.