Raspberry Pi Pico Hero Handheld Emulates Sega Mega Drive

Raspberry Pi Pico handhelds might not be new anymore, but this one, developed by a maker known as Phlash Thunderstorm over at YouTube, definitely kicks things up a notch. Phlash Thunderstorm dubs the project the Pico Hero . It’s bigger than modules like the PicoSystem by Pimoroni and is open-source for anyone who wants to make one at home.

According to Phlash Thunderstorm, the goal was to create their own unique take on a Pico-powered gaming handheld. While you can find plenty online, the idea here was to make one with a larger screen, better speaker, and custom form factor with a little artistic flair. The result is this impressive little handheld that can run custom, homebrew games and even emulate other systems.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Phlash Thunderstorm) (Image credit: Phlash Thunderstorm)

In a demo video shared on YouTube, Phlash Thunderstorm shows off the Pico Hero successfully emulating a modified version of a Sega Mega Drive emulator. The original emulator was created by Bzhxx , who created it to work with ARM Cortex STM32H7 Cortex-M7 MCUs, which runs at 280 MHz. Phlash Thunderstorm got this emulator working on the Pico Hero handheld.

The unit is powered by an RP2040 Plus module which has the form factor of the regular Pico with a few upgrades. The screen is fairly large for a handheld this size, measuring 3.2-inches with a resolution of 320 x 240px, connecting using a parallel interface for improved performance. The Pico Hero has three buttons, a power switch, and an analog control stick. A three-watt speaker is used for audio output, and a microSD card stores all the necessary data. Everything is held together with a beautiful, customized purple PCB made just for the project.