Raspberry Pi Pico W Powers Electronics Coding Kit Crowdfunder

SB Components are set to launch another crowdfunding campaign, a Picoder based on our favorite microcontroller, the Raspberry Pi Pico. This time the project, labeled as a "Raspberry Pi Pico Learning Kit," is bundled with a series of live training sessions to make the most of the kit and the learning experience.

Picoder is a portable all-in-one learning platform with the Raspberry Pi Pico W at its heart. The Raspberry Pi Pico W is removable, meaning it can be upgraded when / if a newer model is ever released. Coming in a plastic case, Picoder features a range of components embedded into a large PCB. However, this isn't a new idea. Seeed has done something similar for the Arduino, and recently we reviewed Pico Bricks, which had embedded components. What is different with Picoder are the component choices.

Picoder Component List

Raspberry Pi Pico W on header

Half size breadboard

LCD Screen

8 x 8 RGB LED Matrix

Light Dependent Resistor

BME280 Temperature, pressure and humidity sensor

HC-SR04 Ultrasonic sensor

RFID Reader

Buzzer

4 x Buttons

2 x LEDs

Potentiometer

Servo

2 x Relays

HAT Breakout

USB C Power input

Of particular interest are the LCD screen and RFID module. These two components are not commonly found in learner kits, and it opens up the kit to more advanced users. Perhaps the most interesting part of the project is not the kit but the support. SB Components claims, "PiCoder also includes free live training sessions with experienced instructors. Join our community of learners and get personalized guidance and support as you explore the world of coding." These live sessions could be the feature that elevates Picoder from being "just a kit" into a learning platform.

How much will it cost, and what rewards will be on offer? Unfortunately, we have yet to find out. Picoder is listed as an upcoming project on Kickstarter, with no date or pricing listed.

Remember that crowdfunding a project does not guarantee receiving a finished product. Backing a crowdfunded project is akin to an investment; you believe in the project and want it to succeed. You are not purchasing a retail product.