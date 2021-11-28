Raspberry Pi Plans $500m Spring Listing

According to a report in The Telegraph, Raspberry Pi Trading, the arm responsible for the creation of the Raspberry Pi 4, Raspberry Pi Pico and the new Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W could soon be listed with a value of more than £370m ($493m).

Raspberry Pi Trading has hired advisors from two investment banks, Stifel and Liberum to advise on floating the company in spring 2022. The news comes just a few months after Raspberry Pi received a £45m ($60m) investment from Lansdowne Partners and the Ezrah Charitable Trust which was used to fund the development of new products as demand increased during the global pandemic. A source close to The Telegraph has valued Raspberry Pi at a premium of $500m.

Raspberry Pi CEO Eben Upton spoke to The Telegraph and said that Raspberry Pi are always looking at how they can fund the future of the business. This isn't the first time that Raspberry Pi has considered listing. In March 2021 The Telegraph reported on the possibility of an IPO.

"Obviously, the $45m we raised in September takes away some of the urgency around figuring out how we fund the future. On the other hand, we have great plans for what we are going to do over the next five years." Eben Upton, talking to The Telegraph.

Will this mean that the general public can purchase shares in Raspberry Pi? That remains to be seen, but the possibility of floating Raspberry Pi will see large investments for a massively in demand product which has now exceeded 40 million units and the creation of its own silicon in the form of the RP2040 microcontroller.